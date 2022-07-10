ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

UDFA guard Josh Rivas hoping to stick with Giants

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe makeover of the New York Giants’ offensive line has gotten a lot of attention this offseason. Undrafted free agent guard Josh Rivas has not. Can Rivas earn a spot with the Giants this summer?. Let’s talk about that as we roll through our player-by-player profiles of the...

