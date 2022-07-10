UDFA guard Josh Rivas hoping to stick with Giants

The Green Bay Packers are not short on veterans, especially when it comes to their wide receivers room. Despite drafting three rookies in April's draft (Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure), the team also has three receivers that are going into their fifth season or later. Randall Cobb is going into his 12th-career season. Sammy Watkins is entering his ninth-career season. Allen Lazard is entering his fifth-career season. So, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has a great balance of experience and youth. But with the losses of five-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams and deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay could still be looking for another veteran to help them out. But, it would have to be a veteran that has experience playing for LaFleur. That is where Mohamed Sanu comes in.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO