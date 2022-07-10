ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old girl in serious condition after being shot twice on Chicago's West Side

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning....

NPRGAdmin 2015
3d ago

What reasonably sane person allows their 17-year-old daughter to be on the shady, dangerous West Side streets at midnight?

XSoCal
3d ago

Instead of Lightfoot going on her all paid by tax payers vacation to Europe, take the money and start buying ballistic vests for the ones trying to live a peaceful life in Crimecago.

Coroner: 7-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The Lake County Coroner’s Office says a 7-year-old boy has been fatally shot in East Chicago. It says in a news release that Jermiah Moore died from a gunshot wound in a homicide. The news release says around 1 a.m. Tuesday, East Chicago police received several calls about shots being fired and the boy was transported to the emergency room at St. Catherine’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. The release says the boy was identified by family members. His address was unknown. Additional details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released.
Woman, 28, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Janae Hooks, 28, was last seen Tuesday near the intersection of East 66th Place and South Indiana Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is...
Arson suspected after over a dozen vehicles torched in South Side lot

CHICAGO - An arson investigation has been launched after over a dozen vehicles caught fire Wednesday night in the Archer Heights neighborhood. Police and fire officials responded to a blaze around 11:35 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Kilbourn Avenue and found approximately 15 vehicles were on fire in an open lot, police said.
Chicago cop punched by offender in the Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was punched by an offender in the Loop Wednesday night, police said. The incident happened in the 800 block of South Michigan. The offender was taken to Stroger Hospital. The officer was taken to Northwestern Hospital. This is a developing story, check back for...
3 men shot, 1 fatally in vacant lot in North Lawndale: police

CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally, Monday night on Chicago's West Side. Around 7:15 p.m., police say a 19-year-old man and two 29-year-old men were in a vacant North Lawndale lot in the 1400 block of South Komensky Avenue when an unknown offender fired shots. All three men...
Public Safety
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - An 11-year-old boy is accused of trying to carjack a woman Monday in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side, and two teens are charged with a carjacking in Lincoln Park the previous day. The 11-year-old is charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking with...
Chicago Police Officer ‘Ambushed’ On Near West Side Still Recovering, Family Says As They Raise Funds For His Care

LITTLE ITALY — The police officer who was shot earlier this month in what Supt. David Brown called an “ambush” is home from the hospital, officials said. The 12th District officer has been identified as Jaime Avila, a 15-year veteran of the force, according to his family’s GoFundMe page. His family wrote he came home Saturday after eight days in the hospital.
Man with concealed weapon shoots Chicago gunman in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man with a Concealed Carry License shot a gunman who fired shots at him late Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Far South Side. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say the 49-year-old victim was in the parking lot of an East Side restaurant in the 4000 block of E. 106th Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a 19-year-old man armed with a gun got out and opened fire.
Motorcyclist ejected from bike in hit-and-run crash on I-90

CHICAGO - A motorcyclist was thrown from their bike in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night on the Kennedy Expressway near O'Hare. The motorcyclist was merging into traffic from the ramp at Cumberland Avenue around 10:44 p.m. when they were sideswiped by another vehicle, according to Illinois State Police. They were...
Man, 26, shot in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 26-year-old was standing outside around 10 a.m. in the 600 block of South Sacramento Boulevard when someone walked up and began shooting in his direction, police said. He suffered four gunshot wounds to the same...
Chicago cops hunting for man who mugged 80-year-old woman on the Red Line

Chicago police are hoping the public will help them track down the man who mugged an 80-year-old woman on a Red Line train over the weekend. The victim had her purse secured over her neck when the man seen in these CTA surveillance images pulled on the bag with such force that she was yanked from her seat and thrown to the floor, police said. It happened at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Jarvis station, 1523 West Jarvis, in Rogers Park.
