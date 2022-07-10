17-year-old girl in serious condition after being shot twice on Chicago's West Side

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The Lake County Coroner’s Office says a 7-year-old boy has been fatally shot in East Chicago. It says in a news release that Jermiah Moore died from a gunshot wound in a homicide. The news release says around 1 a.m. Tuesday, East Chicago police received several calls about shots being fired and the boy was transported to the emergency room at St. Catherine’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. The release says the boy was identified by family members. His address was unknown. Additional details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released.

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO