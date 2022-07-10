ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Diamond Heels Vance Honeycutt named to Freshman All-American team

By Richard Adkins
 3 days ago

UNC freshman Vance Honeycutt swung his way into Carolina fan’s hearts this season and that swing has paid off.

It has been announced that Honeycutt was named to the D1 baseball Freshman All-American first team . The outfielder had a historic season in his Carolina blue threads, breaking the North Carolina single-season home run record (25) that dates backs to 1986.

He also became the first player in program history to hit 20-plus home runs and steal 20-plus bases in a season.

Honeycutt appeared in 64 games this season, seeing the plate 247 times. At those 247 plate appearances, Honeycutt connected for 73 hits, with 66 runs and 57 RBI’s. He also had 10 doubles, four triples, and stole base 29 times.

This is just another honor for Honeycutt who has been receiving his flowers during the off-season after a firework of a freshman season. The Salisbury native joins Aaron Sabato as Tar Heels that have been honored by at least five publications.

As fans await next season, one thing is for sure… Many will be anticipating more Honeycutt bombs to the parking lots.

