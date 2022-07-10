Hubert Davis watches two UNC basketball targets in 2024 class

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis has been busy on the recruiting trail this past week, specifically with the live evaluation period in Kansas City.

The Nike EYBL circuit continues on in Kansas City and UNC has had staff there the past few days eyeing a few different recruits. On Saturday, Davis had his eyes on a pair of 2024 prospects that UNC has offers out to.

Per Miles Masercola of The Hoop State , Davis was in attendance to watch both Cam Scott and Jarin Stevenson at the EYBL session. Davis was joined by coaches from LSU, College of Charleston, VMI, Newberry, SMU, South Carolina, Winthrop, UVA, and Presbyterian.

The Tar Heels have extended offers out to both prospects so far in the 2024 class and with no commitments just yet, the Tar Heels are hoping to see their recruiting board take more shape.

Stevenson is a power forward out of Pittsboro that is ranked No. 16 overall, the No. 2 power forward, and the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings .

Scott is shooting guard out of Lexington, South Carolina and is ranked No. 26 nationally, No. 8 shooting guard, and No. 1 player in the state.