ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hubert Davis watches two UNC basketball targets in 2024 class

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLh5W_0gaqY6Vc00

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis has been busy on the recruiting trail this past week, specifically with the live evaluation period in Kansas City.

The Nike EYBL circuit continues on in Kansas City and UNC has had staff there the past few days eyeing a few different recruits. On Saturday, Davis had his eyes on a pair of 2024 prospects that UNC has offers out to.

Per Miles Masercola of The Hoop State , Davis was in attendance to watch both Cam Scott and Jarin Stevenson at the EYBL session. Davis was joined by coaches from LSU, College of Charleston, VMI, Newberry, SMU, South Carolina, Winthrop, UVA, and Presbyterian.

The Tar Heels have extended offers out to both prospects so far in the 2024 class and with no commitments just yet, the Tar Heels are hoping to see their recruiting board take more shape.

Stevenson is a power forward out of Pittsboro that is ranked No. 16 overall, the No. 2 power forward, and the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings .

Scott is shooting guard out of Lexington, South Carolina and is ranked No. 26 nationally, No. 8 shooting guard, and No. 1 player in the state.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Kansas football picks up big opponent in 2024

LAWERENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football is already looking towards the future, adding their first game to their schedule in 2024. On September 14, 2024, the Jayhawks will host UNLV at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. KU kicks off the 2022-2023 regular season September 2 at home against Tennessee Tech...
LAWRENCE, KS
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Kansas City, Missouri

Planning the ultimate trip to the Midwestern United States? Make sure to check out all of the best things to do in Kansas City, Missouri. This underrated gem of a city is the perfect place to experience the friendly charm that the Midwest is known for while exploring world-class museums, a vibrant bar & restaurant scene, and much more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Kansas City

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The barbecue melts in your mouth. The aroma and mouth-watering taste of a freshly grilled steak ranks among the most flavorful meals you’ll ever enjoy. That about describes Kansas City’s culinary scene, right?
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Basketball
City
Charleston, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
City
Lexington, MO
State
South Carolina State
kcstudio.org

In Memoriam: Laura DeAngelis (1973-2022)

Laura DeAngelis with “Eagle” at Johnson County Community College (photo by Bret Gustafson) The main purpose of her art, said Laura DeAngelis, was to reveal “the workings of our inner worlds and in turn, the visible reflection of that which is invisible.” The accomplished Kansas City artist, who passed away April 25 in Purcellville, Virginia, wanted her art to probe “the ancient and mysterious connection between humans and animals.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Overland Park ranked second best city in America to rent in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been found to be the second-best city in the nation to rent in with the fifth-most affordable rental prices. With rental prices in 2022 nearly doubling the rate of any previous year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America, and Overland Park came in second.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
midtownkcpost.com

More Steptoe Homes Lost, Erasing More of Kansas City’s Black History￼

It’s been a while since the Midtown KC Post shared any new stories, but here today is a new one. This block history was inspired by the fact that three buildings on the block – part of the historic but increasingly endangered – Steptoe neighborhood have been demolished. Steptoe is one of the most important places in Midtown history and all traces of it are rapidly being lost. Despite the fact that local historians and neighborhood residents have been warning of the demise of Steptoe for years, its destruction continues.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Kansas Reflector

Kansas City resident hopes closing ‘Bank of KDOT’ will improve safety of Interstate 70 tight curve

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Interstate 70 exits Kansas and enters Missouri, a tight right-angle curve is a sight of many accidents over the years, Leo Eilts has witnessed. Eilts, a resident of the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, bought a building 16 years ago with a fantastic view overlooking the point where the Kansas and Missouri river meet. He quickly found his building offered a less pleasant view of accidents along that harrowing curve and fixed his security cameras on the point.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Unc#Nike#The Hoop State#Smu#Presbyterian
kcur.org

Remember Ruby’s? A new book explores Kansas City's beloved and lost restaurants

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque stands today as one of Kansas City’s most iconic eateries, but our culinary claim to fame extends far beyond our famed “grease houses.”. A ghostly array of long-shuttered taverns, roadhouses, cafeterias, lunch counters, burger shacks, diners and steak houses have played a role in shaping our collective taste buds. These “lost” restaurants were independently owned eateries that existed for at least three or four generations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy