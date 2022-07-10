ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The President Urges Voters to Reject Abbott and His Party.

By Nayla
The president of Mexico urged his countrymen not to support Governor Abbott and his party on Friday. After Governor Abbott unveiled his most recent Executive Order, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attacked him.

On Friday, President Obrador spoke with reporters and said:

“We’re going to ask our countrymen there not to vote for that candidate or that party if there is a candidate from a party that mistreats immigrants and Mexicans,” the statement continued.

“We recognize that there are anti-immigrant campaigns for electoral purposes, despite the fact that we respect other nations’ sovereignty. It’s immoral, in my opinion.

His comments came a day after Governor Abbott of Austin, Texas, announced his Executive Order authorizing the Texas National Guard and State police to “apprehend” migrants and deport them to Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqlLW_0gaqT1hg00

Governor Abbott declared:

“While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws passed by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border.”

The Governor Abbott’s order was rejected by the White House as well. Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, said to reporters on Friday:

States shouldn’t interfere with federal immigration enforcement because that is a federal responsibility. That is especially true for Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has a history of creating havoc and confusion at the border.

Tuesday will see President Obrador’s trip to Washington, where he will meet with President Biden to express his concerns that Abbott was acting inappropriately. This trip to meet with President Biden was originally unrelated to Abbott’s Executive Order and had been planned as early as June. The Summit of the Americas was scheduled for June, but President Obrador chose not to go.

Because of their deficiencies in democracy and human rights, Biden declined to invite other regional allies like Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. Therefore, President Obrador skipped the Summit.

