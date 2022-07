PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage will welcome their new City Manager to his new post today, throwing him straight into the deep end of the pool. Mayor Patricia Randall says Patrick McGinnis will preside over his first City Council Meeting this evening. They will hold his swearing-in ceremony tonight, and plan to hold a meet and greet for the public July 28.

