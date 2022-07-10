ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees History: How to win after giving up a 10-run inning

By Matt Ferenchick
Pinstripe Alley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScoring double-digit runs in an inning is not something you see very often. The 1930 season was the highest scoring one in the World Series era, and even then that year only saw teams score an average of 5.49 runs per game. If you go to a game today, there’s a...

FanSided

Ump Show: Yankees gripe with Giancarlo Stanton’s at-bat, diagnosed

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing calls after Giancarlo Stanton was struck out on pitches against the Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees had the most ideal start to their series against the Boston Red Sox, as they took the first two games. But the final two games were an absolute disaster for the Bronx Bombers, especially in the series finale on Sunday night. Even though the Yankees surrendered nine unanswered runs following a 6-2 lead, one portion of the game sticks out that has the fanbase infuriated.
Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
FanSided

MLB rumors: Cubs set up for another devastating fire sale

The Chicago Cubs could be set up for another fire sale at the trade deadline — their second straight year trading away talent. While it will be less dramatic than last year’s deadline, in which the Cubs traded away franchise stalwarts like Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez, there are more moves to be made this year.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
Yardbarker

Matt Carpenter Is On An Unreal Home Run Pace

The redemption story of Matt Carpenter has been nothing short of amazing. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for 2022, he signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, but that didn’t last long either. Fast forward to late May, and the New York Yankees came...
Jimmie Foxx
Lou Gehrig
Joe Sewell
Frankie Crosetti
Babe Ruth
Tony Lazzeri
Jim Peterson
Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds: Series Preview

The Yankees return home after an action-packed four games at Fenway facing three interleague games against the Reds. They will look to bounce back from two straight disappointing losses against the Red Sox that relegated the Bombers to a 5-5 road trip. And though the Reds seemed more interested in competing for the offseason teardown trophy than fielding a competitive roster, by no means should this team be taken lightly — they enter the Bronx coming off a three-game sweep of the Rays. Let’s take a look at the starting pitching matchups for this midweek series.
#Yankees
FOX Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm dislocates ring finger, may avoid IL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm exited the Phillies' game with a dislocated left ring finger after sliding headfirst into second base Monday night. Bohm singled to left-center against St. Louis in the second inning with two outs and tried to stretch his hit into a double. He dived into second, immediately began to favor his left hand and appeared to say “it's broken” to someone on the field.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees eyeing MLB trade for this Royals player, and it’s not Andrew Benintendi

MLB trade rumors have officially begun. With the calendar having switched to July, that means that the August 2 trade deadline is less than a month away. One team who has repeatedly popped up in the rumor mill is the New York Yankees. New York owns the best record in baseball, though with their eyes on a World Series title, general manager Brian Cashman certainly won’t hesitate to make a move that he feels puts them closer to such a goal.
Popculture

MLB Team Fires Manager Despite Winning Record

One MLB team is making a big change halfway through the season. On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that they have fired manager Charlie Montoyo. This comes as the Blue Jays have a 46-42 record, and the team would make the playoffs if it started today. Bench coach John Schneider has been named the interim manager.
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/12/22

The Athletic | Ken Rosenthal: Welcome to trade deadline season, y’all. Expect every second news story from here until the August 2nd deadline to be conflicting reports about who/what the Yankees should/will be pursuing. In this piece, Ken Rosenthal has brought something different and unique to the trade deadline media game: a focus on why instead of who. He starts by talking about the 1998 trade deadline and then listing various reasons — Judge’s impending free agency, the Astros being a threat, etc. — why the Yankees should look to make a splash in the coming weeks. Given how special this season has been, albeit with a few areas of vulnerability popping up in recent days, it appears that now is the time to push all the chips in and go all-in. As Rosenthal (via a remembered conversation with Theo Epstein) says, if not now, when?
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: The years with nine All-Stars

On Saturday, MLB announced the reserves and pitchers for the 2022 All-Star Game. Joining Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who were previous announced as starters, will be Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Clay Holmes, and Jose Trevino, giving the Yankees a total of six. Six representatives is not a team record...
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/13/22

This series with the Reds felt like it might be a nice respite after a stressful series in Boston. The four-game set with the Red Sox featured multiple topsy-turvy games, with the final two contests featuring some highly-frustrating blown leads and late losses. Instead, the Yankees treated us to another crushing defeat, with the lowly Reds storming back in a stunning ninth inning. The Bombers will look to end this surprising three-game skid tonight with Luis Severino on the mound.
