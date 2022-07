Public service has its perks, but many of them come with a price. That price is usually paid in the form of privacy, or lack thereof, in public settings, and can vary all over the map from soft-spoken adulation to frothing at the mouth, spittle-spewing outrage, depending on the issue of the day and the direct impact one might be feeling from recent decisions or comments by the public servant.

AVON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO