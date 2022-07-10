Couple wakes up to thief in hotel room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted by police after they say he stole from a couple in their hotel room Sunday morning.

The victim and his family were staying at the Four Points by Sheraton in the 5800 block of Poplar. Officers said when they woke up around 1:30 a.m., they saw a man standing at the foot of the bed.

Police believe this man is responsible for the hotel burglary

The victim also said the man ran out of the hotel room when his wife screamed. The suspect took a laptop bag, purse, wallets and other items.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this incident.