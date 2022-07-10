ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Couple wakes up to thief in hotel room

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Maa9I_0gaqSWlv00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted by police after they say he stole from a couple in their hotel room Sunday morning.

The victim and his family were staying at the Four Points by Sheraton in the 5800 block of Poplar. Officers said when they woke up around 1:30 a.m., they saw a man standing at the foot of the bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iduX_0gaqSWlv00
Police believe this man is responsible for the hotel burglary

The victim also said the man ran out of the hotel room when his wife screamed. The suspect took a laptop bag, purse, wallets and other items.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this incident.

Comments / 9

Kevin Underwood
3d ago

When I stay in a hotel I sleep with a loaded 9 and 40 under my pillow just in case something like that ever happens he wouldn’t have made it out of the room

Reply
3
Thurmond Roper
3d ago

Good to hear they weren’t harmed HTH did he get into the room 🤔

Reply
12
Related
WREG

Woman wakes up to burglary in Memphis hotel room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is accused of breaking into a hotel room while a family of four was sleeping and stealing a wedding ring and several other personal belongings. A woman told police around 1:30 a.m. Monday, she saw a strange man holding her husband’s laptop bag...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor stops burglars at hospitalized woman’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say an alert neighbor helped them catch at least one burglar who broke into a woman’s home while she was in the hospital. Norman Griffin said he called police Monday morning after seeing a strange car pull into the driveway of the woman’s house on Barron Avenue. He said when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Room#Shooting#Thief#Memphis Police#Sheraton
WREG

MPD: Man used emergency lights to carjack victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man used emergency lights to pull a man over and steal his car, then led police on a chase and crashed into two vehicles Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a carjacking Sunday morning in the 3400 block of Hendricks Avenue. According to police, two cars using blue and red emergency […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars targeting Berclair business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crime spree in Berclair ended with about $30,000 in merchandise being taken from a vape shop, while other businesses were left with plenty of damage. In one case, the business owner said this is the third time in three months the business has been burglarized. Glass doors and windows were left […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man carjacks Kia, rams into police car during arrest, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who mimicked police lights to steal another man’s car was put behind bars after the real Memphis Police caught up with him, the department said. Memphis Police said that 24-year-old Caran Stokes used blue and red emergency lights to pull over another man in a Kia Sedona on Hendricks Avenue around 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 10.
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for puppy-knapper who reportedly stole dog worth $5,500

Police are looking for a man who is responsible for stealing a puppy worth $5,500. The Memphis police reached out to the public on Tuesday asking for help in finding a man they say went into a Memphis pet store on July 1 and requested a look at a Doberman Pincher puppy that was for sale in the store. When he was given the puppy, the accused thief then fled the store on Giacosa Place in the Wolfchase area with the puppy in his arms.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Suspects steal $500 worth of cleaning products

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for two suspects who they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning products and detergent. Police say officers responded to the theft at Family Dollar on Mount Moriah Road Extended before 9 a.m. on Sunday. Police say two men walked into the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged with setting dog on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing charges after police say he was responsible for setting a dog on fire in Nutbush last month. A dog named Riona- which is Irish for Queenly, was doused with gasoline and intentionally set on fire in the Nutbush community on June 20 around 8 p.m. In a video […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sister breaks up 4th of July fight, gets stabbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after stabbing a woman repeatedly on Independence Day 2020. Deshun Weeden, 29, stabbed his girlfriend’s sister several times in the abdomen, according to police. MPD said the victim saw Weeden beating his girlfriend, her sister, when she...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis woman’s car stolen twice in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman took matters into her own hands after her car was stolen twice in one day. Tiffany Lowe’s car was parked on a South Memphis street Tuesday when she came out to find it was gone. The thieves didn’t get far — the car broke down. That was just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Gang of Smash and Grabbers Ransack Memphis Macy’s

The once upscale Oak Court Mall in Memphis has been hit by a gang of smash-and-grab criminals in a war-torn city run by progressive Democrats. Memphis police say as many as eight suspects hit the jewelry counter at Macy’s Tuesday around 7 p.m. They broke the glass in display...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Trash bin burglars get away with cigarettes, cash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for four suspects who stole cigarettes and cash from an East Memphis gas station. Memphis Police say on June 26 around 3 a.m., four men pulled up to the BP gas station on Park Avenue and broke into the business with a sledgehammer and crowbars. Surveillance video shows the thieves […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five ransack home for drugs, man shot in both legs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group looking for drugs inside of a home ends in shots fired. Memphis Police said five people kicked in the back door of a North Memphis home on Stonewall Street just before 11 p.m. looking for drugs. Once they were unable to find any, shots were fired. One woman said a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Northaven barricade suspect identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect of a three-hour barricade that took place in Northaven on Monday. SCSO detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Martavious Britton on Wednesday afternoon. It started when the Multi-Agency Gang Unit was attempting to execute a warrant at a home Breckenwood Drive. The sheriff’s […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy