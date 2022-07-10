ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ronnie James Dio was a king among men, and Anthrax’s Scott Ian has a story to prove it

By Metal Hammer
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

Ronnie James Dio was more than just one of the greatest metal singers of all time – he was one of the good guys, as Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian can testify to that.

“I first met Ronnie in 1982, when he was with Black Sabbath ,” Scott tells Metal Hammer . “Sabbath were playing Meadowlands in New Jersey on the Mob Rules tour, and I got to meet him quickly after the show that night. We’d started Anthrax a year or so before, so I said, ‘I have a band, called Anthrax, we’re going to do an album, blah blah blah.’ He was really friendly and polite even though he had no idea who I was.”

By 1987, Anthrax had established themselves as one of the hottest new bands in metal. They were added to the bill of that year’s Monsters Of Rock festival at Castle Donington, alongside Bon Jovi, the fast-rising Metallica… and Dio.

“So we’re backstage at Donington, and I see Ronnie standing there, and I’m, like, ‘Holy shit, it’s Ronnie James Dio,’” says Scott. “So I went over to him and we start talking. I say, ‘Actually, we met before…’ And he looks at me and goes, ‘New Jersey, Meadowlands, the Mob Rules tour, after the show, right?’ And I’m, like, ‘You remember that?’ And he went, ‘Yeah, you told me about your band Anthrax, how can I forget? It’s good to see you guys made it.

‘I had that energy in me even before we went onstage. Just the fact that Ronnie remembered meeting me and remembered the name of the band. He was just the nicest person you could ever meet.”

Dio died on May 16, 2010 of stomach cancer. A new authorized documentary, Dio: Dreamers Never Die, is due out in 2022.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 24

Mark Mears
2d ago

Got to hang with Ronnie and Scott in Worcester MA back in 2006 I was there as a guest of John Bush who was singing for Anthrax!!! Great performance by both bands!! nice Guy’s

Reply
14
Scott Younger
1d ago

The little giant is what he was called due to his vocals , the mob rules , holy diver , heaven and hell , the list goes on of his awesome vocal abilities .

Reply
2
Hugh Jassol
2d ago

Pretty consistent with other stories about him, great guy.

Reply
11
Related
Loudwire

The Biggest Heavy Band of All Time

Calling any artist "the biggest of all time" is definitely a loaded statement. How do you measure the size of their impact? Is it their global popularity or how many chart certifications they've received?. Linkin Park's debut release Hybrid Theory was the year 2001's best-selling album. They were slapped with...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Ian
Person
Ronnie James Dio
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthrax#Heavy Metal#Castle Donington
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

Inside The Feud Between John Wayne and Frank Sinatra

John Wayne and Frank Sinatra were both iconic names in Hollywood who are sadly now gone. While they became friends later in life, they feuded for many years, namely because of their opposing political views. John was a republican while Frank was a democrat and they often did not see...
CELEBRITIES
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
878
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy