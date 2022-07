EAGAN, Minn. -- Fans propelled the Minnesota Aurora FC women's soccer team through its first playoff game Wednesday.The team beat the Indy Eleven 2-1, after not losing a match during its inaugural season. "They're fearless," said Wes Cutter from Mendota Heights. "They're young ... they're so into it. It's incredible. It's inspiring to watch them just be crazy.Maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that thousands of people invested to be a part of the brand-new team."The fact that it's a women's team, and girls' soccer is huge in the state of Minnesota, I think there's that huge connection between that," said...

EAGAN, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO