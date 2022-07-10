ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Siemens Energy Says It Will Get Pipeline Turbine to Russia as Soon as Possible

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens said Canada's decision to allow a turbine to be sent from its repair shop in Canada to Germany was a necessary first step...

r1961
2d ago

Nothing should be sent to RussiaThis is totally against anything that we believe in Russia is an aggressive country If Siemens sends this back to Russia They should be sanctioned by the US and any of our allies

37
Robert Sklare
2d ago

It should never go back. The Canadian government should have it destroyed. And so should the Germans. If this company continues doing business with Russia we should force them to get out of America.

34
ts.trump commited treason
2d ago

This is wrong this is very wrong nothing should be sent back to Russia and if they send it back to russia they should be sanctioned by the US analyze this is what she been done

12
