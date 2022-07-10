ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Little Simz and It’s A Sin secure wins at South Bank Sky Arts Awards

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nvB8_0gaqR9pu00

British rapper Little Simz and Channel 4 mini-drama It’s A Sin have scooped accolades at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards at The Savoy Hotel in London.

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards, hosted by Melvyn Bragg, celebrate a broad range of artistic genres including dance, theatre, music, TV and film.

London-born Little Simz, 28, took home the pop award for her fourth studio album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which also secured her a Brit award earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jpego_0gaqR9pu00
British rapper Little Simz scooped the pop award for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

The multi-award-winning Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin – which follows a group of gay friends as the HIV/Aids crisis hits London – won the award for TV drama, triumphing over Time starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham and This Is Going To Hurt, based on Adam Kay’s bestselling memoir.

Meanwhile, Monica Ali scooped the literature prize for her novel Love Marriage, a story of a young couple and their families from two different cultures trying to understand each other.

Nida Manzoor’s popular anarchic series We Are Lady Parts won for comedy, and The Dante Project, choreographed by Wayne McGregor for The Royal Ballet, picked up the accolade for dance.

This year’s recipient of the coveted outstanding achievement award was Tamara Rojo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5NpF_0gaqR9pu00
Tamara Rojo is credited with spearheading the transformation of the English National Ballet (David Jensen/PA) (PA Archive)

Rojo, 48, served as artistic director of the English National Ballet from 2012 to 2022 and was recently appointed to serve as the San Francisco Ballet’s first female artistic director.

Throughout her career, she has been recognised for her passionate advocacy for the arts, championing women in dance, and is credited for spearheading the transformation of the English National Ballet during her tenure.

The multifaceted Passing, written, produced and directed by Rebecca Hall, won for film.

The awards also celebrated emerging talent with The Times Breakthrough Award, which was presented to Liz Kingsman for her comedy One-Woman Show, written and performed by Kingsman at the Soho Theatre.

Other winners included Michael Armitage: Paradise Edict at the Royal Academy of Arts London in the visual art category, and The Young Vic and Headlong’s co-production Best Of Enemies by James Graham, which won the theatre award.

Opera North’s Rigoletto topped the opera category, while the classical music accolade went to Huw Watkins’ Symphony No. 2, performed by The Halle orchestra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqJsv_0gaqR9pu00
Critically acclaimed mini-series It’s A Sin, written by Russell T Davies, pictured, triumphed in the drama category (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

The ceremony also saw performances from singer-songwriter Tom Odell, opera star Freddie de Tommaso, and an orchestral performance from Chineke! – Europe’s first majority-black and ethnically diverse orchestra.

Speaking about the awards, author and broadcaster Bragg, 82, said: “While so much around us seems to be getting worse, the arts in this country continue to go from strength to strength.

“The South Bank Sky Arts Awards once again picked out a range of brilliant artists from across the landscape of the British arts, and I’m sure you’ll enjoy joining us to see them all in action.”

The director of Sky Arts Phil Edgar-Jones added: “After a rough few years, we can see the arts start to recover – some incredible work has been produced since we started to emerge from Covid and we are proud to celebrate that with all the brilliant singers, dancers, actors, visual artists and writers this country produces.

“We are committed to supporting the arts through the next few years, whatever life throws at us.”

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards will air on Sky Arts on July 13 at 10pm and also on streaming service Now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Bean
Person
Tamara Rojo
Person
Tom Odell
Person
Melvyn Bragg
Person
Little Simz
Person
Wayne Mcgregor
newschain

Votes being counted in second round of Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss sought to reinvigorate her Tory leadership bid as the contest became increasingly bitter ahead of another contender’s elimination. The Foreign Secretary is bidding to see off rival Penny Mordaunt, who is under fire from allies of Ms Truss after a surge of support for the trade minister.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sin#Royal Academy Of Arts#Visual Art#Classical Music#British#The Savoy Hotel#Channel 4#Time#This Is Going To Hurt#The Dante Project#The Royal Ballet
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon: I did not pay much attention to protest by Alba MPs

Scotland’s First Minister said she “didn’t pay much attention” to a protest that resulted in two of her former MPs being suspended from the House of Commons. Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill, who defected to the Alba Party last year after it was launched by former first minister Alex Salmond, disrupted the Commons chamber at the beginning of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
POLITICS
newschain

LIVE: Tory leadership rivals battle for votes in race to Number 10

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak came out on top in the first round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt in second place and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in third. The other candidates that remain in the contest are equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, MP Tom Tugendhat...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Soumillon has Eclipse ban reduced to eight days

Christophe Soumillon had his suspension for careless riding aboard Coral-Eclipse hero Vadeni reduced from 12 to eight days following an appeal hearing on Thursday morning. The Belgian-born rider steered Jean-Claude Rouget’s French Derby winner to a thrilling win, however, the Sandown stewards were of the opinion he had caused “significant interference” to both the third-placed Native Trail and the fourth home Lord North as he celebrated becoming the first French-trained winner of the race since 1960.
SPORTS
newschain

‘Fresh and ready’ Marcus Rashford looks forward to new season

Marcus Rashford is refreshed, refocused and relishing this “fresh start” under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag following a poor season. It is a year and three days since the 24-year-old suffered the crushing disappointment of missing a penalty in England’s shoot-out defeat to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Sturgeon: Independence is ‘essential’ as UK faces shift to right under new PM

The UK is facing a “shift to the right” in politics whoever becomes the next Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said, as she insisted independence was now “essential”. With the Conservative Party currently in the process of electing a successor to Boris Johnson, the Scottish First Minister hit out at the “democratic deficit” facing voters north of the border.
POLITICS
newschain

Phil Mickelson grows tired of answering LIV Golf questions at the Open

Phil Mickelson told a journalist to “let it go” in frustration at being asked LIV Golf-related questions after his opening round at the Open. Mickelson’s absence from past champions’ events at St Andrews was one of the main talking points in the build-up to the 150th edition of the championship this week.
GOLF
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy