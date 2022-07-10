ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marbling on song with Brownstown Stakes success at Fairyhouse

By NewsChain Sport
Marbling swooped late to grab Group Three honours in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Brownstown Stakes at Fairyhouse.

Trained by Ger Lyons, the 14-1 shot was partnered by Gary Carroll, with Colin Keane on better-fancied stablemate Affogato in the seven-furlong affair.

However, Marbling defied her second-string status to deliver a powerful late challenge for Carroll, coming down the middle of the track to tackle 16-1 chance Nectaris in the shadow of the post.

It took a photo to separate the pair, with just a nose in it at the line, while Surrounding (22-1) kept on for a length-and-a-quarter third. Star Girls Aalmal, the 11-10 favourite could finish only fifth.

Lyons was thrilled to secure an all-important Group win with the five-year-old mare.

He said: “This is great, a Kingman filly getting a Group Three like that. It’s fantastic.

“We’ve always had faith in her, but we just didn’t know if she was in between trips or whatever.

“Gary said if he got beat, it would have been his fault because he pulled his stick through and she wandered a bit.

“It’s job done now with a Kingman filly. The likes of (stablemate) Sh Boom and her that we keep in training, we know that they are black-type but it’s just a question whether they can get it.

It's very competitive over here and I'm not a great man for travelling, so when we get it here we earn it.

“It’s very competitive over here and I’m not a great man for travelling, so when we get it here we earn it. It’s important for her and it’s job done.”

Lyons felt eventual sixth Affogato had an excuse in defeat, adding: “The saddle slipped on the other little filly. That’s her problem, there’s not much of her.

“I thought she was lame when Colin stood up on her, so I’m glad she’s OK and she’ll live to fight another day.”

Coralillo (17-2) made a splash on her racecourse bow, landing the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden for Eddie and Patrick Harty.

Ridden by Chris Hayes, she swept past the field in the last half a furlong to win by a length and set up a possible Ballyhane Stakes run next month.

Patrick Harty said: “She was very quick at home and we thought Fairyhouse today would suit her.

“I think she’s very good and we have her in the Ballyhane Stakes on August 1. We’re hoping that would be a race she’s up to competing in, there is a lot of money on the line.

“I didn’t see anything there today that would deter me from that plan.

“You hear an awful lot of things before the race, such and such fancies their horse. We’ll focus on the Ballyhane and then maybe think about some black type.”

