Brooklyn, NY

5 people injured in an overnight shooting on New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people were injured in a shooting on the boardwalk near the popular amusement area of New York City’s Coney Island early Sunday morning, authorities said. Police are still trying to identify a suspect in the shooting, which happened around 2 a.m. and resulted in two women and three men being...

