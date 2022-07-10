ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

My Success Pros Wins National Recognition for Online Business Learning Services

By Newswire.com
Woonsocket Call
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Nev. - July 10, 2022 - (Newswire.com) My Success Pros (Success Pros LLC), a digital service provider for online businesses, was recently recognized for their excellence in providing online education programs for businesses and individuals. The company has launched many programs aimed at helping business owners and professionals receive guidance...

Black Enterprise

Entrepreneur Launches Black-Owned Recruiting Platform to Help Minority Software Engineers Land Tech Jobs

Meet Geno Miller, the 27-year-old serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Shtudy, a developer-focused career platform that is leading the charge for diversity in tech by connecting 10,000 pre-vetted software engineers with job opportunities at companies that prioritize employee happiness and inclusion. Founded in 2020, they have raised $250,000 from social...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Harvard-Trained Lawyer, Owner of Black-Owned Production Company Inks Major Deal For Streaming Content Development

Raye Mitchell, a University of Southern California, MBA and Harvard Law School trained lawyer and the co-founder of The Bossology® 53 Entertainment LLC, a Black-owned content production company, has signed a first-of-its-kind content strategy and development deal to develop a docu-series about entrepreneurship for the Bad A** Leaders™ (BAL) franchise owned by MDR Coaching and Consulting, Inc.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Future AI Unveils Sallie, Software that Thinks, Learns, and Evolves Like a Person

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Future AI, an artificial general intelligence (AGI) company developing “Technologies that Think,” today launched Sallie, its prototype software and artificial entity that learns in real-time with vision, hearing, speaking, and mobility, giving it the ability to draw conclusions, a critical facet of genuine thinking and a necessary component to ushering in AGI, the most exciting project on the planet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005130/en/ Sallie sensory pods include mobility, speech, hearing, and vision and are available in a variety of colors. (Photo: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

New Lamps Plus Store-Based Customer Care Team Allows Certified Professional Sales Agents to Assist both Pro Industry Clientele and Store Customers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- As part of the Lamps Plus Pros trade discount program, trade professionals, including interior designers, builders, architects and contractors, can now establish direct relationships at the store level with Lamps Plus brick and mortar retail associates certified by the American Lighting Association. Known as Certified Professional Sales Agents, or “CPSAs”, these retail store associates serve both professional trade clientele and in-store customers, alternating their time between the showroom floor and building relationships with their trade clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005487/en/ Certified Professional Sales Agents assist both professional industry clientele and store customers at all Lamps Plus store locations. (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
Inc.com

How to Grow Your Business with the Help of Digital Marketing

There's nothing wrong with a newspaper feature or a strategically placed billboard, but if you really want to grow your business, you need assistance from digital marketing. Traditional marketing strategies have their place, but digital marketing should be every business's go-to because it's:. Article continues after video. How to Boost...
ECONOMY
Business Intelligence vs. CRM

Business intelligence and CRM are two tools to help your business organize its data. Here’s what each does and how they can improve your internal processes. For some businesses to keep up with competition, it can be beneficial to invest in a computer program that organizes essential data. Depending on the needs of your business, a business intelligence system or CRM system may be beneficial in the advancement of your company.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Weave Launches Newest Addition to Its All-in-One Platform — Insurance Verification

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has launched the latest addition to its platform, Insurance Verification. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005493/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

How to Build Aesthetic Intelligence to Win Over Luxury Customers

The concept of aesthetic value is not usually associated with financial value. Metrics and analytics cannot measure creativity, style and taste. But aesthetic intelligence is a crucial element in the luxury business strategy. It can enhance or detract from the overall value of a company. Aesthetic intelligence in business is...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Right Networks Expands Leadership Team as Company Experiences Record Growth

HUDSON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Accounting firms and professionals are increasingly turning to managed service providers as they navigate through staffing shortages, cybersecurity risks and the need for automated workflows. These demands and more are fueling record growth for Right Networks, a managed service provider purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. Today, the company is announcing the appointment of two new members to its leadership team, broadening the company’s industry expertise and ability to deliver the best set of offers and services for the accounting profession. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005243/en/ Jonathan Lupa, New CTO for Right Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

Credit Unions Advance Loyalty Through Innovation

Credit union members are more loyal than customers at most financial institutions (FIs), but cementing that allegiance means offering innovative products and services based on new technology. While credit union members are less likely than customers of other FIs to walk if they’re not offered the latest digital solutions, they...
CREDITS & LOANS
makeuseof.com

What Is a Virtual Assistant? How Do You Become One?

As organizations grow, business owners start looking for solutions that help them streamline operations. That’s where virtual assistants come into the picture who make the lives of busy professionals easier, including but not limited to business owners, solopreneurs, and large-scale organizations. With remote work becoming the norm nowadays, the...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Personetics provide personalized insights to regional bank customers partners with Japan’s leading innovator in digital banking, iBank

FUKUOKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for financial institutions, today announced a new partnership with iBank Marketing Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group and widely recognized as Neobank in Japan. By adding Personetics’ capabilities to its offerings for regional banks, iBank with the support of TIS, a leading systems integrator in Japan, intends to help more of Japan’s regional banks move to the digital space and bring a digitalized banking experience to more Japanese bank customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005097/en/ iBank is one of Japan’s most innovative Neobank, with a mission to enhance customers’ daily lives with digital banking services. As a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group (FFG), one of Japan’s largest regional banks, iBank will work with Personetics in a B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) business model to partner with other regional banks in Japan. By partnering with Personetics and TIS, iBank intends to help its Japan regional bank partners offer advanced hyper-personalization capabilities, but without requiring individual deployments from the other banks.
BUSINESS

