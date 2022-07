If you’ve been expecting a Windows 12 release this year or in 2023, then you’d better get ready to settle for a Windows 11 feature release instead. Windows 12 is not coming next year either, as Microsoft appears to have changed its strategy. Again. According to a new report, Windows 12 will not launch sooner than 2024, but that’s not necessarily bad news.

