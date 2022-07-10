ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

$56M Home Crushes Record for Most Expensive Home for Sale in Nantucket, Massachusetts…Ever

 3 days ago
Record breaking, record breaking, record breaking. This home just broke the record for the highest listed price for a house on Nantucket, Massachusetts, at $56,000,000, according to a Compass posting. Should it sell that high, it will also break the record for the highest-paid home on the island. The...

whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
territorysupply.com

10 Terrific Tiny House Rentals in Massachusetts

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Home to charming seaside towns, fresh seafood, and jaw-dropping fall foliage — they say Don’t Miss Mass for a reason. Massachusetts may be relatively...
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
Real Estate
arlenbennycenac.com

Stops to Make When Visiting Cape Cod

For many Americans, Cape Cod is the single-best destination to visit during the summer months, as it is a vibrant treasure-trove of activity and adventure. With this article of the best towns to visit whenever you’re on Cape Cod from Travel + Leisure, you’ll be making the most of your vacation the next time you’re in New England. From whale watching to lighthouse exploring, you’re sure to find a new experience on this unforgettable peninsula that stretches some 500 miles along the coast of Massachusetts and 65 miles into the Atlantic Ocean.
SANDWICH, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Contractor Gets Sudden Glimpse of Life After Death

David Vermette had a strange day on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Dartmouth contractor woke up in paradise. He and his family had taken some time away from his Dartmouth contracting business, Vermette Development/VCORP, to have some fun in the sun down in Miami. It wasn't long before Vermette was experiencing his own "It's A Wonderful Life" moment.
DARTMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Police departments in Massachusetts warn of $10 T-shirt scam

Some Massachusetts residents are getting text messages about a $10 Seekonk Police Department K9 shirt. But while the police department was previously selling these T-shirts, they’re now part of a scam. “We have been notified of a scam going around offering more Seekonk PD K9 T-shirt’s,” the police department...
SEEKONK, MA
WCVB

5 shark sightings reported in one day off coast of popular Cape Cod beach

ORLEANS, Mass. — Five shark sightings were reported Sunday off the coast of Nauset Beach in Orleans on Cape Cod, officials said. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app reported the sightings that were spread out over a few miles. Four of the sightings were in the mid-to-late morning.
point2homes.com

7 Parker Drive, Wareham, Plymouth County, MA, 02571

Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: My Summers with a Serial Killer -- A Massachusetts True Crime Story

About The Book: Growing up on Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman was a lonely little girl. During the summers, while her mother worked days in a local motel and danced most nights in the Provincetown bars, her babysitter -- the kind, handsome handyman at the motel where her mother worked -- took her and her sister on adventures in his truck. He bought them popsicles and together, they visited his “secret garden” in the Truro woods. To Liza, he was one of the few kind, understanding, and safe adults in her life. But there was one thing she didn’t know; their babysitter was a serial killer. Though Tony Costa’s gruesome case made screaming headlines in 1969 and beyond, Liza never made the connection between her friendly babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women, including four in Massachusetts, until decades later. Haunted by nightmares and horrified by what she learned, Liza became obsessed with the case. Now, she and co-writer Jennifer Jordan reveal “a suspenseful portrayal of murderous madness in tandem with a child’s growing loneliness, neglect, and despair, a narrative collision that will haunt” you long after you finish it.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Fire engulfs Veranda House hotel, spreads to nearby buildings

(July 9, 2022: 1:05 p.m.) Fire engulfed the Veranda House hotel on Step Lane shortly before 7 a.m. today and spread to two other nearby buildings. By 11:30 a.m. firefighters had knocked down the worst of the flames in the Veranda House and contained the blaze from spreading, but were still battling the fire in the attics of the two neighboring homes and putting out flare-ups at the hotel at 1 p.m.
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS Boston

"Major" fire engulfs historic Nantucket bed and breakfast

NANTUCKET - A major fire engulfed the Veranda House bed & breakfast on Nantucket Saturday morning, and authorities say actions by citizens and a fire captain "saved lives." Videos posted to social media by the The Nantucket Current showed the three-floor historic hotel on Step Lane in flames. No civilian injuries were reported, but two firefighters were hospitalized for possible heat exhaustion, and another for a back injury.The fire started before 7 a.m. An off-duty captain and several civilians ran to the hotel and started evacuating people."The Captain and others entered into dangerous conditions without protective equipment to assure everyone got out of...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Video and new details: Huge fire at historic Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters

NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House Hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also heavily damaged in the blaze. No civilian injuries were reported but three firefighters were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com

Sandwich Road closed at Sagamore Bridge due to police activity

BOURNE – Sandwich Road is closed at the Bourne Bridge due to police activity after a horrific and tragic scene unfolded in front of drivers around 7:45 PM Wednesday. Despite motorists stopping and performing CPR on an individual that person was pronounced dead. Motorists were urged to use the Scenic Highway as an alternate route until the investigation was complete. The Sagamore Bridge itself remained fully open. Sandwich Road reopened about 10 PM.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Head-on crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported on the Scenic Highway near the Bourne Scenic Park around 8:45 PM Wednesday. One person was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford, while a second victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. State Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
