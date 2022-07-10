ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward shooting leads to multi-county chase, 1 hospitalized

By Aaron Kahan
850wftl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BOCA RATON) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one woman in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter then led officers...

www.850wftl.com

Click10.com

Deputies seek suspect in fatal Deerfield Beach shooting

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies are looking for those responsible for the shooting death of a man in a Deerfield Beach parking lot over the weekend. According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release, Billy Alceus, 26, of Margate, was shot multiple times in the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Court around 11 p.m. Sunday. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired and found Alceus lying in a parking lot.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Searching for Homicide Suspect After Chase, Bailout in Davie

An armed homicide suspect and a passenger are on the run after leading deputies on a pursuit Tuesday through two Broward County cities. The chase began in Pompano Beach with Broward County Sheriff's Office and continued into Davie, officials said. Officers then found the vehicle abandoned near the 500 block...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Third child, 10, dies of injuries from December hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS — A 10-year-old girl who had been on a ventilator for months after a violent hit-and-run crash killed two other children died this week, officials said. Laziyah Stukes, 10, died Monday due to injuries she sustained when a driver tried to go around a bus, drove onto the sidewalk and hit six children, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS Miami

Homicide of woman investigated at Tamarac apartment complex

MIAMI - Police in Tamarac are conducting a homicide investigation on Wednesday afternoon.It happened inside an apartment in the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street at the Tamarac Village Apartments.Police identified the woman as 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson.On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff's Office set up a mobile command at the scene.Crime scene investigators spent a lot of time looking at the sidewalk on the side of the building. There were 3 evidence markers, which doesn't necessarily mean bullet casings. Residents say they didn't hear anything out of the ordinary. BSO would not say how Hodgson died as her death continues to be investigated. CBS4 cameras captured a large police presence on Thursday morning, but neighbors tell us a man was holding his girlfriend hostage.BSO wouldn't confirm that, but we did see a lot of deputies and some of them were wearing heavy tactical gear. The only thing BSO is saying right now is that these two scenes are not related in any way.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Homicide detectives investigating woman’s death in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive at a Tamarac home Wednesday, officials said. Family members told Local 10 News the woman is 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson. The incident was reported at around 3 p.m. near the 9300...
TAMARAC, FL
WPBF News 25

911 call released in Boca Raton family murder suicide

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton Police released the 911 call from a neighbor describing panicked victims running from a house where a man ultimately killed a female relative and then himself. On the call a woman describes seeing a man and woman fleeing her older next-door neighbor's home...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Authorities respond to bomb threats in South Florida

(WSVN) - Authorities in Hollywood and Miami responded to reports of bomb threats in the area. The Hollywood Police Department responded to a call of a bomb at an office building at 6565 Taft St., Wednesday. In Miami, police received a call of a bomb threat at around 11:15 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: woman found dead inside Tamarac home under suspicious circumstances

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a woman was found dead inside a Tamarac apartment under what they described as suspicious circumstances. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood in the parking lot of the Tamarac Villages apartment complex, along the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street, off Commercial Boulevard, late Wednesday afternoon.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Pompano Beach Woman, 96, Charged with Hit-and-Run Released From Jail

A 96-year-old woman who is accused of renting a car and striking a pedestrian then driving away is back home in Pompano Beach. Renee Buchsbaum was released from the Broward County Jail on her own recognizance the day after her arrest on July 6 for a hit-and-run that happened about 4:15 p.m. March 31, court records showed.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

WPB shooting leaves man dead and teen hospitalized

(WEST PALM BEACH) — A man was shot dead and a 17 year old is currently hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday night in the Northwood Hills neighborhood. Law enforcement stated that a teen male was shot multiple times and was transported to the St. Mary’s Trauma Center’s emergency room for treatment. He is expected to survive.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Search for armed fugitives continues in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are searching for fugitives on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County. Detective Peter Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, asked the public to avoid the area of State Road 7, south of Interstate 595. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office saw...
DAVIE, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: Convicted Murderer Kills Again

A Florida man convicted of one murder kills again months after his release from prison. Two pre-teens arrested for pointing a loaded gun at passing cars. And new life for a 1980 Broward cold case.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Pickup truck pulled from canal in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rescue crews in West Palm Beach pulled a pickup truck out of a canal on Wednesday morning. The truck ended up in the canal along Cannon Way just after 9:30 a.m. The driver was able to get out safely. There is no word...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

DNA, surviellance video lead to arrest in fatal hit-and-run

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a suspect involved in a hit-and-run case clearly saw the victim and walked away. Corey Bell, 40, was charged with vehicular homicide after investigators say he fatally hit a bicyclist in a stolen car. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MURDER-SUICIDE: Why Is The Boca Raton Police Department Hiding Killer’s Name?

Boca Raton Police Also Hiding Names Of Officers Involved In Recent Shooting. But… PBSO Releases Name Of Deputy Involved In West Boca Shooting In Just Hours…. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It has been two days since the murder-suicide in the Strumlauf residence at 5500 NW Third Terrace in Boca Raton. Inexplicably, the Boca Raton Police Department continues to shield the identify of the killer — saying the identity would reveal the identities of the victims. Boca Raton Police officials claim releasing that information would violate Florida’s “Marsy’s Law” — a bizarre position. Marsy’s Law is designed to protect victims from being re-victimized. If the attacker is dead, there is no risk of that killer killing again.
BOCA RATON, FL

