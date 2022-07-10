Broward shooting leads to multi-county chase, 1 hospitalized

MIAMI - Police in Tamarac are conducting a homicide investigation on Wednesday afternoon.It happened inside an apartment in the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street at the Tamarac Village Apartments.Police identified the woman as 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson.On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff's Office set up a mobile command at the scene.Crime scene investigators spent a lot of time looking at the sidewalk on the side of the building. There were 3 evidence markers, which doesn't necessarily mean bullet casings. Residents say they didn't hear anything out of the ordinary. BSO would not say how Hodgson died as her death continues to be investigated. CBS4 cameras captured a large police presence on Thursday morning, but neighbors tell us a man was holding his girlfriend hostage.BSO wouldn't confirm that, but we did see a lot of deputies and some of them were wearing heavy tactical gear. The only thing BSO is saying right now is that these two scenes are not related in any way.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO