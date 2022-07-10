ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Reds Scouting Athletic Bilbao Forward Nico Williams, Younger Brother Of Inaki Williams

By Sam Patterson
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Liverpool are one of "several" Premier League clubs tracking Athletic Bilbao's young attacker Nico Williams, according to a recent report on Fichajes.net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UicPK_0gaqOldQ00
IMAGO / MARCA

The purported interest has intensified over the last couple of years after Williams, 19, contributed nine goals and twelve assists for Bilbao's Division B side in the 20/21 season. Last term, the youngster featured regularly for the first team as a substitute.

Despite only scoring three goals (two in the Copa Del Rey and one in the Super Copa) in 21/22, his performances were of a "great individual level", the news agency claimed, adding that he has come on "leaps and bounds" as a footballer.

The Spanish news outlet also flagged Manchester United as one of Williams' potential suitors. Williams, who can play on both the left and right wing, is the younger brother of Bilbao striker Inaki Williams.

As per AS, the attacker has a €50m (£42m) release clause. His contract expires in 2024.

The Reds have already added plenty of youth to their attacking ranks this summer with the signings of Fabio Carvalho (19) from Fulham and Darwin Nunez (23) from Benfica.

They will hope to fill the voids left by forwards Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino and Sadio Mane, all of whom have departed the club this summer.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney ‘targeting shock transfers of ex-team-mates Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison at DC United’

NEW DC United manager Wayne Rooney is reportedly interested in signing former Manchester United team-mates Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison. England's record goalscorer was confirmed as the American side's head coach earlier this week. And Rooney is expected to add to his squad during the summer transfer window. This is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chilwell ‘very positive’ moving forward with Chelsea still in a ‘good place’

Chelsea went into last season as Champions of Europe, with an outstanding defense, a solid midfield, incredible young talent in attack, and with an incoming club-record striker signing to lead the line. And the resulting prognostications of a Premier League title looked on point for the first few months of the campaign, before injuries, interviews, and invasions took their toll. Two domestic cup final defeats have added to the feelings of disappointment, and our summer transfer window has done little to soothe those vibes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Takumi Minamino
BBC

'We have to improve in everything' - Varane

Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane says the club "have to improve in everything" under Erik ten Hag and stressed the new manager wants a "very physical" style of play. The Red Devils kicked-off their pre-season tour with a 4-0 thrashing over Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday. On the impact of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bilbao#Reds#Athletic Bilbao#Spanish#Fulham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

What Is The Best Liverpool XI Of The Last Ten Years?

We take a look at who gets into Liverpool's best eleven of the past decade. A lot of the players are still currently playing for the club. One of the only keepers The Reds have had, at least in the last 35 years, that is the best in the world. Unbelievable player, with no clear fault in his game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Yorkshire Cricket Club bowler Mike Cowan dies aged 89

Former Yorkshire bowler Mike Cowan has died aged 89, the club has announced. Cowan, from Leeds, played for the side between 1953 and 1962, taking 276 wickets in 99 matches and helping to win three County Championships. A club spokesperson said: "The thoughts of everyone at The Yorkshire County Cricket...
SPORTS
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy