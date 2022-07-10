ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Police search for suspects in armed robbery of gas station in Naperville

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaperville, Ill. (CBS) – Naperville Police are looking for three men involved in an armed robbery at a gas station Saturday night. Officers responded to the 0 block of East Ogden Avenue to a report of an armed robbery...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man forced victim to withdraw money from ATM: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery earlier this month. Around 4:30 a.m. on July 1, police say a man approached the victim at 550 W. Pulaski Road and implied he had a weapon. The suspect then forced...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Person in Serious Condition

A shooting in Joliet on Wednesday afternoon has left one person in serious condition. It was just before 4:00 pm that Joliet Police were called to the 200 block of Hunter Avenue after receiving a call of shots fired. Shortly after arriving, officers discovered an adult male who had been shot. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in serious condition.
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Naperville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Naperville, IL
wjol.com

Officers discover loaded handgun while towing vehicle

Joliet Police arrested a 34-year-old Bolingbrook man on Sunday morning on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. It was 6:46 am that police were called to Auto Zone, located at 875 Larkin Ave) for a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after arriving, Police were met by Kevin Champion, who had told officers that his Dodge Challenger might have been stolen. During a search of the area, officers located the vehicle in a dry retention pond situated behind the automotive store. In addition, officers noticed tire marks from the car in a nearby parking lot that led into the grass.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Naperville Police
wjol.com

Joliet Man Accused of Abusing Ex-Girlfriend During Home Invasion

A 20-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly battering his ex-girlfriend. It was on Sunday morning at 3:27 am that Joliet Police were called to the 400 block of Collins Street for a disturbance. Shortly after arriving authorities say they determined that the female resident had been battered by her ex-boyfriend Christian Garcia-Hernandez. While the victim was in her home the accused is said to have entered the home by climbing through a living room window. The victim ran to a nearby bathroom and locked herself inside. Garcia-Hernandez is then said to have attempted to unlock the door using a kitchen knife but was unsuccessful. He exited the house and tried to enter the victim’s bedroom by damaging her bedroom window.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of Jemel Roberson, security guard shot dead by Midlothian officer, receives $7.5M settlement

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (CBS) -- More than three years after security guard Jemel Roberson was shot and killed by a south suburban police officer, the family has settled with Midlothian police for more than $7 million. Roberson's mother told CBS 2's Jermont Terry Wednesday that money won't stop her fight for justice. Roberson, 26, was working at Manny's Blue Room Lounge in Robbins on Nov. 11, 2018, when shots were fired after a fight broke out inside the club. Midlothian police Officer Ian Covey was among the officers who responded to the shooting, and he shot Roberson as the security guard was...
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in Gresham carjacking

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint last May in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was arrested Sunday in the 8500 block of South Wallace Street, police said. He is accused of taking a car from a 25-year-old man at gunpoint on May 28...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man fires back after being shot at in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After being shot at, a 49-year-old man returned fire at an offender creating an exchange of gunfire Tuesday evening on the East Side neighborhood. Chicago police said the victim was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4000 block of East 106th Street at around 5:12 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up. A 19-year-old suspect exited the vehicle, produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

11-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Armed Carjacking In Chicago

Authorities in Chicago arrested an 11-year-old boy accused of trying to carjack a woman. The Chicago Police Department said that the young boy, who was not identified because of his age, approached a 48-year-old woman around 3:50 a.m. on Monday (July 11) morning and brandished a gun, demanding her car.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy