ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys RBs: Bench Ezekiel Elliott, Start Tony Pollard? Why ESPN is Wrong

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKj1c_0gaqOXE800

FRISCO - As we prep for real football at training camp later this month, what we have now is a classic "Eye Test'' vs. "Advanced Stats'' argument - again, at least until the Dallas Cowboys take the field, at which time I predict that Ezekiel Elliott will experience a perfectly productive 2022 season with Tony Pollard as his also-productive sidekick.

But until then? There are going to be "deep dives'' from smart folks like ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicting the demise of Zeke and calling for his benching.

Earlier in his career, Barnwell asserts, "You could have made a case for Elliott remaining as the primary runner. There are no arguments to be made after last season.''

Barnwell then suggests that Pollard should be Dallas' starting running back.

The ESPN analyst mentions "FDOE marks'' and how often each player has been "targeted on his routes'' and of course, yards per carry.

What ESPN ignores in its evaluation that would have three-time Pro Bowler Elliott play a backup role to Pollard? Three things, specifically:

1) Situational football. Elliott does not have Pollard's home-run potential. That's inarguable - and it shows in Pollard averaging 5.5 yards per carry compared to Elliott’s 4.2 yards. But to simply focus on that ignores situations that include the two players being asked to do different things, including the fact that when Dallas needs a yard (on third-and-1, say), the Cowboys run a play designed to gain a yard.

And they give the ball not to Pollard, but to the runner more likely to get that single "dirty'' yard: Elliott.

2) Injuries. It is unfair to evaluate Elliott's stats in 2021 without considering the ligament injury sustained in October. Under medical supervision, he played through it. There was no risk of further injury, but there was discomfort.

And there was an understandable lack of explosiveness that came with that.

Anybody who watched Elliott last spring and summer in workouts would not make the mistake of thinking he lacked "scatback'' traits. He told me he lost 10 pounds, down to 218, for the purpose of being more elusive.

It was going to work - until the injury.

And how is Elliott's health today?

Coach Mike McCarthys said, "100 percent.''

3) The little things. Elliott is an elite pass-protection blocker. He is a skilled pass-catcher. And - in a category no computer can measure - he's a heart-and-soul guy in the locker room. Teammates root for him, rally around him, play hard for him because, as with QB Dak Prescott, he's a compelling personality who plays hard for them.

(Sidebar: With all due respect to anybody writing from their cubicle in Bristol: The way teammates react to Elliott, the way they gravitate to him, the way they are both amused by his status as a senior leader and a class clown? One has to be in the locker room, on the practice field, on the team plane, to truly understand this.)

ESPN brings up the Elliott contract, but breaks no new ground here. Barnwell writes, "The Cowboys insist that a player’s contract does not impact their depth chart status.'' I've never had anybody from here inside The Star actually say that; the truth is, teams are always aware of trying to justify their use of capital - from high draft picks to high salaries.

“Based on how they played in 2021, Pollard should be moved into the lead role,” Barnwell writes. “Will the Cowboys actually make that change? I’m skeptical. For one, the organization is paying Elliott like he’s a superstar. While Dallas would surely have cut him this offseason if that had been financially feasible, the team is on the hook to pay him $12.4 million in 2022. It can move on from his deal and save nearly $5 million in cap space in 2023 ...''

"Dallas surely would have cut him''? That's a bold statement. I'll say it a different way: Dallas surely would have worked to forge a new and more cap-friendly contract, as it did with DeMarcus Lawrence.''

As I've written often, the Cowboys have an escape hatch in Elliott’s deal after the 2022 season, and even at that time, my prediction today is that Dallas will try to retain him on a new, cheaper deal. But that's a long way off (and by the way, Pollard is due to be a free agent after 2022, so the puzzle becomes a bit complicated).

The challenge for the Cowboys is about now, and it's about how to best utilize Elliott and Pollard."Benching the superstar'' is a headline-grabbing concept. Putting both in position to help Dallas win - with Ezekiel Elliott, all things considered, retaining the top position on the depth chart - is the actual goal.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 13

Pete Spurgeon
2d ago

Pollard will prove out to be the all around back for this team, which it sorely needs.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Dak Prescott
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade Rumor: WR Help for Dak Prescott?

FRISCO - With the official start of training camp in Oxnard, California just two weeks away, the Dallas Cowboys should still be looking for ways to improve the roster. A specific position of interest for Dallas should be wide receiver, as last season's veteran presence at the position, Amari Cooper, was traded to the Cleveland Browns for what equates to a bag of magic beans. Dallas has already shored up the position group by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout James Washington early in free agency, but might be inclined to make another move.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders. Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century. But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Tom Brady News

Joe Buck left FOX for ESPN in a pretty stunning move earlier this offseason. The longtime NFL analyst is leaving Fox Sports to join Troy Aikman for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." However, Buck admitted that before he left, he was told of the possibility of Tom Brady joining him at...
NFL
Cowboys Country

Dante Fowler: Next Great Cowboys Comeback Story?

The Dallas Cowboys have benefited recently by reviving the careers of struggling edge rushers. Robert Quinn and Randy Gregory both experienced turnarounds with the star on their helmets. When Dallas signed Quinn in 2019, he had four consecutive seasons of single-digit sacks. Quinn then went on to post 11.5 sacks...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield trade: Panthers QB admits he has season opener vs. Browns 'marked on the calendar'

It was months in the making, but Baker Mayfield is officially a Carolina Panthers quarterback. Time will tell how the rotation shakes out with fellow former top-five pick Sam Darnold -- whom the Panthers traded for last year -- but it seems a foregone conclusion Mayfield will take on the starting role immediately, and possibly as early as the season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy