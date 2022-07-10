Drew McIntyre Comments On Logan Paul Signing With WWE

Logan Paul talked about the reasons for his decision to sign with WWE on his ImPaulsive podcast. “It is true, I signed a multi-match deal with the WWE. We announced it, it went crazy viral and I love the response. People are excited to see me in the WWE. For me, there’s a trifecta that I look for that decides what I do. When I can mix passion, business, and media all into one thing, I’m like ultimate me, happy place. So passion, when I did WrestleMania I had so much fun. I just had fun, all my friends had fun. Business, it’s smart, they pay well. WWE, it’s a big organization. And media, it’s a show, it’s great performance and entertainment. So, I’m excited for this journey and I am well aware of how powerful of a launch pad it can be for whatever I want to do in life.”

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO