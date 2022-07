Aside from Stephen Curry, the two players who each get the most consideration for being the greatest shooter of all time are Ray Allen and Klay Thompson. The reason is their sustained greatness as shooters, and pure efficiency have given them plenty of accolades over their respective careers. Ray Allen played in 18 seasons while Klay is going onto his 10th season in just a few months. Since they become All-Stars, their shooting ability has truly been impressive to watch, and they are ranked among the best to ever do it in terms of making shots from the perimeter.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO