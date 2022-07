In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, there has been no progress toward a Johnny Gaudreau extension, making it seem more and more likely that he will indeed hit the free agency market. Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk’s name was involved in some trade rumours during the 2022 NHL Draft, though those reports now appear to be false. In other news, Andrew Mangiapane, who is also in need of a contract, recently spoke about his draft experience. Last but not least, the Flames selected three players at the draft, each of whom will be discussed further below.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO