NFL

Tommy Heatherly News

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins were fortunate to land Thomas Morstead...

FanSided

Buccaneers coach correctly shuts down growing narrative

Jimmy Garoppolo is not the quarterback that his win-loss record shows. Fortunately, some within the Buccaneers organization can see this. Phew. It looks like we’re jumping back in on the Jimmy Garoppolo to the Buccaneers train. Fortunately for all involved, that is a train that would explode far before it would ever actually leave the station, but that isn’t stopping people from putting their conjecture out there.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Video of Tacko Fall towering over Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo goes viral

This weekend’s Summer League action gave us the answer to the question that everybody wants to know: “What is a giant to a Tacko?”. A crazy video went viral of NBA big man Tacko Fall speaking with Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo at Summer League in Las Vegas. Though both men are seven-footers, Fall towered right over Mutombo. Take a look.
NBA
Yardbarker

Why Alabama five-star chose Clemson over Crimson

The Clemson Tigers have secured their second five-star commit out of Alabama in the class of 2023, defensive lineman Peter Woods. He chose the Tigers over Alabama’s own Crimson Tide as well as two other finalists, Jackson State and Florida. One of the Best. Woods is ranked as the...
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Mike McCarthy Will Be Fired in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys have high aspirations for their team. They have talent all over the roster and are the favorites to win their division. While some question some of their roster building, there is one big question that a lot of people. Is Mike McCarthy the right coach for this team? His first couple seasons in Dallas have been met with a lot of criticism of his play calling and his clock management. Pairing these struggles with a difficult schedule and improved division, I wrote a week ago about the risk of the Cowboys going first to worst in their division. All of these factors means that Mike McCarthy will be the first coach fired in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Matt Carpenter Is On An Unreal Home Run Pace

The redemption story of Matt Carpenter has been nothing short of amazing. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for 2022, he signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, but that didn’t last long either. Fast forward to late May, and the New York Yankees came...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Phil Knight working to get Oregon into new conference

The Pac-12 appears to be on the verge of a collapse, and one of the most powerful boosters in the country does not want his school to wait around for that to happen. With the recent news that UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten as early as 2024, billionaire Phil Knight has been searching for a new home for Oregon, his alma mater. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Knight is so desperate to find a new conference for the Ducks that he has been “reduced to cold-calling telemarketer.”
OREGON STATE
On3.com

2022 Big 12 Media Days Live Updates

ARLINGTON, Texas — Talking season has arrived. Inside Texas is on location at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, for the annual Big 12 Media Days. This is a place where media can ask Big 12 administrators for the latest info available regarding conference realignment and coaches and players about what to look for from their teams this upcoming season.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

White Sox reportedly facing significant clubhouse issues

The Chicago White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in MLB this season, and internal issues are reportedly not helping the situation. In his Sunday column, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote that whispers about “unrest, cliques and (a) lack of player leadership” inside the Chicago clubhouse had spread around the league. In a Monday appearance on 670 The Score’s “Parkins & Spiegel Show,” Nightengale said that chatter had come from White Sox players speaking to others across the league.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers Defense Already Loving New Defensive Assistant Brian Flores

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores to be a defensive assistant/linebackers coach. Flores had a pretty successful coaching gig in Miami, despite being fired after the 2021 season. Flores led Miami to their first back-to-back winning seasons in almost 20 years. It’s safe to say there was a lack of appreciation for what he was able to do in just three years with the Dolphins team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Braves trade their top prospect to the Royals

According to Passan, right-hander Andrew Hoffman and C.J. Alexander will also be going to Kansas City in the deal. An organization trading away their top prospect for a draft pick isn’t a normal transaction, but it makes a lot of sense in this case. The Braves have watched a ton of their prospects graduate in recent years, and they’ve traded away even more. Because of that, their farm system is extremely thin.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Commanders Return to Form on Defense?

Can the Washington Commanders return to form on the defensive end this year? Signs point to perhaps. While expectations were high to start the 2021-2022 season, their defense settled into familiar mediocrity right out of the gate. What looked like one of the more well-rounded and upcoming units the previous season, quickly became deteriorated. Head coach Ron Rivera never makes excuses. What went wrong?
NFL

