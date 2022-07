The best-selling midsize luxury SUV so far this year is the Lexus RX. The 2022 Lexus RX is not a flashy SUV. But the RX wins hearts with its capable, friendly, utility. That’s changing a bit with an all-new 2023 Lexus RX SUV. The new RX has new powertrains, from frugal to fierce, new technology, a new look, a giant body-length taillight, and a new giant grille. Since the 2022 Lexus RX is a top seller, the redesign for 2023 matters. Lexus took away the three-row L version of the RX, and is adding the larger TX to its lineup for 2023. But what did Lexus add to the 2023 RX?

