Sun City West, AZ

Scheidt: Governments should be preserving

 3 days ago
In order to preserve what water Arizona has left for future use, there is an elephant in the room that everyone seems to be avoiding.

The developers and the various permit entities — be they local, county, state that allow these people to overdevelop — and while they move on to their next project, the rest of us are left holding the bag with big water availability problems.

Why are these government agencies not cognizant of the fact that they are in fact promoting water scarcity in the state by catering to the developers?

If you know the reasons behind this irresponsibility on the part of developers as well as the political machine, do let me know.

Anna Scheidt

Sun City West

