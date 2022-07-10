ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jan. 6 panel sets prime-time hearing on Trump, awaits Bannon

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and HOPE YEN, Associated Press
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is returning to prime time with a Thursday evening hearing that will examine the three-hour plus stretch when Donald Trump failed to act as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol. The committee is racing to gather...

www.wavy.com

