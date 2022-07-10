ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Football: What counts as a failure?

By Ryan Stano
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, Ohio State football fans expect the Buckeyes to compete for a national title. They have one of the most talented programs year in and year out. Fans expect that talent to equate to a lot of wins, which is a fair expectation. But some deem not winning a title...

scarletandgame.com

Eleven Warriors

A Midsummer Ohio State Football Recruiting Update with Garrick Hodge

Ohio State's coaches – and current commitments – have been working feverishly this recruiting cycle, racking up 18 pledges to the Class of 2023 including a bevy of 4- and 5-star prospects. With the latest commitment, the Buckeyes overtook Notre Dame for the top-ranked class in the country this go-round.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Irish must limit Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 1

The Notre Dame football team has a tough opponent in Week 1, and stopping star Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is priority No. 1. Throughout the 2022 college football season, the Notre Dame football team is going to play some of the more elite talent in the country. Starting in Week 1, when they battle the Ohio State Buckeyes, it is going to be a real challenge for them to go through the regular season unscathed.
NOTRE DAME, IN
buckeyescoop.com

Jim Knowles Enjoying Benefits Of Recruiting At Ohio State

It’s always nice when people are looking forward to your visit. Greetings are genuine and welcomes are warm. This is especially true for football coaches on the recruiting trail. Depending on the college coach — and the respective talent at each particular school — the reception can have a...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State 'Blackout' News

A "blackout" is coming to Ohio Stadium this fall. The Buckeyes announced on Monday that their September game against Wisconsin will be a "blackout" at The Horseshoe. Ohio State fans have mixed reactions to the news. Fans have taken to social media to weigh in. "Sounds like the cowardly Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Major Movement At Prominent Ohio State Team Site

Major changes are being made to Buckeye Scoop, a website that covers the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was announced on Tuesday that the top employees for Buckeye Scoop are no longer part of the network. "Effective today, Tony Gerdeman, Tom Orr, Kevin Noon, and Ross Fulton are no longer employed...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Longtime Michigan football coach Moeller dies

Lima native Gary Moeller, who played for The Ohio State University and coached the University of Michigan died Monday morning. He was 81. According to the mgoblue.com website, Moeller spent 23 years associated with the Michigan football program. He was one of 11 coaches in school history to work with the program for more than 20 years.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Condado adds three new Ohio restaurants, with more to come

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states. The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Canton — and the chain’s fourth and fifth locations in Pittsburgh.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair […]
OHIO STATE
Galion Inquirer

Valley View stands test of time

GALION — As they approach a 60th year of operation, Valley View Golf Course remains, as their website indicates, “one of Northern Ohio’s best-kept golf secrets.”. Conveniently perched on 100 acres just a mile north of Route 30 in Galion, Valley View is a family-owned and operated public course, with membership options for avid players.
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
OHIO STATE
Galion Inquirer

Christo makes college choice

After finishing a high school wrestling career that saw him become a four-time state qualifier and two-time state placer, Niko Christo will set his sights on national honors while competing for Lourdes University in Sylvania. Christo, who placed fifth as a senior and eighth as a junior after going 1-2...
SYLVANIA, OH
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Sorry, but Reba McEntire Won't Come to Cincinnati on Her New Tour – Yes, Again

Cincinnati just is not "fancy" enough, it seems. Country legend Reba McEntire announced this week that she'll head out on another tour this fall, but her 17-city schedule once again does not include Cincinnati. Fresh from her tour that launched in November and continued through March, McEntire will hit the road again beginning Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Canadian country singer Terri Clark will join her as a special guest.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around US shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
COLUMBUS, OH
