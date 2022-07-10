ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Two People Found Dead in Sparks Home

2news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sparks Police Department says they responded to a report of a family disturbance at a home in...

www.2news.com

FOX Reno

Two people detained after deputies find drugs during Verdi traffic stop

VERDI, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies found drugs during an early morning traffic stop in Verdi. While on patrol in the Verdi area, deputies conducted a traffic stop on July 8. While they were approaching the vehicle, the deputies observed the passenger, identified as 37-year-old Randy Panzer, acting erratically in the vehicle and attempting to discard multiple blue pills in a water jug.
VERDI, NV
Sierra Sun

Structure fire, explosion rattle Truckee community

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A structure fire and subsequent explosion on Tuesday rattled the quiet Gateway community in Truckee. Truckee Fire Protection District received on Tuesday received a report of a structure fire. Neighbors on both sides of the property called 911 to report smoke and flames coming from a 10×10 outbuilding.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Red Cross assists three residents after home fire on Arlington Ave.

An investigation is officially underway after a house fire near Mt. Rose Street and Arlington Avenue in Reno Tuesday morning. Fire officials say when they arrived on scene, around 9 a.m., smoke was billowing out of the front door and vents on the roof. They say flames were inside the...
RENO, NV
Sparks, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
FOX Reno

Two men arrested on drug charges in Gardnerville Walmart parking lot

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men from California were arrested in the Walmart parking lot in Gardnerville on drug charges. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Street Enforcement Team (SET) working in conjunction with the Tri-Net Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrested two people in the Walmart parking lot on Grant Avenue July 7. Authorities say the arrests were the culmination of a short investigation into the drug trafficking activities of David Wright, a 56-year-old man from the southern California area.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Construction Work Sparks House Fire In Reno

Officials say the fire started in the wall and then made its way up to the attic. Red Cross assists three residents after home fire on Arlington Ave. Fire officials say a passerby alerted authorities to smoke coming out of the front door.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Power Line Suspected of Sparking Two Small Fires North of Reno

A power line is suspected of causing two small fires north of Reno late Tuesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded to a quarter-acre fire in Cold Springs just north of the Highway 395 northbound on-ramp. The other fire broke out on north Virginia Street near the Highway 395,...
Plumas County News

Vehicle being towed by motorhome burns

Motorists reported seeing a burning vehicle on Highway 70 at the passing lanes between Cromberg and the Highway 89 turnoff on Saturday, July 9. The vehicle was being towed by a motor home that had been heading eastbound. The CHP didn’t have a complete report on the incident, but confirmed the vehicle fire, which was quickly extinguished by first responders. No cause for the fire was available.
CROMBERG, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Two men arrested in Gardnerville charged with drug trafficking

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two alleged drug traffickers during an undercover operation at the Walmart parking lot in Gardnerville. The Street Enforcement Team had been conducting undercover negotiations with 56-year-old David Wright of southern California who agreed to deliver one pound of methamphetamine on July 7, 2022. Investigators said Wright delivered about 462 grams of methamphetamine. He also had another 82.3 grams of methamphetamine and 8.7 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, the sheriff’s office reported. After the delivery, he was arrested.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Nationwide Report

Man hospitalized after a rollover crash in Reno (Reno, NV)

A man was hurt after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in Reno. As per the initial information, the rollover crash involving a garbage truck was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on I-580 northbound and Damonte Ranch Pkwy. The preliminary reports showed that a blown tire caused the garbage truck to flip over.
RENO, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Man charged in 1982 killing of girl who was walking to kindergarten class

(AP) - A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in California after detectives solved the case using DNA evidence. Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne...
SEASIDE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Police locate missing 69-year-old woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -JULY 9 UPDATE: The Reno Police Department says the missing woman was located at the Atlantis. They were informed by hotel security that she was there. Police say she is fine and has been reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY: RPD asks for the public’s help finding...
2news.com

Sparks Firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain

Sparks Firefighters rescued a group of baby ducks from a storm drain on Saturday. According to a Facebook post from Sparks Firefighters, Ladder 51 was called out after some baby ducklings got stuck in a storm drain. After a short time, crews were able to get all the baby ducks...
SPARKS, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Washoe upgrading shelter, but bed count will remain the same

The Nevada Cares Campus that shelters unhoused people in Reno is extending into a second-phase, a year after it was operational with phase one in the Spring of 2021. Though the county has 15 acres of additional land with buildings around the campus that will need to be demolished for construction of successive phases, the original bed count of 604 is not expected to increase at the Cares campus.
RENO, NV
2news.com

City Of Reno Seeks Feedback On Virginia Street Experience

The City of Reno wants the community’s help to decide what the future will look like for the downtown area. The survey is available in English and Spanish and will be open for four-six weeks, pending the number of responses received within the first four weeks.
RENO, NV

