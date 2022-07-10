What's next? Now that Chillicothe VA Medical Center isn't targeted for closure, Sen. Brown, others look to improve facility, care

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Eight individuals have been sentenced by Judge Margaret Evans in Gallia County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren. Aaron A. Cordell, age 32, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine) in an amount equal to or greater than 50 times bulk but less than 100 times bulk, a felony of the first degree; Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the third degree; Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound in an amount greater than or equal to 1 gram but less than 5 grams, a felony of the fourth degree; Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine), a felony of the fifth degree; Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine) in an amount equal to or greater than bulk but less than 5 times bulk, a felony of the third degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Cordell was sentenced to a mandatory minimum prison term of 14 years and a maximum prison term of 19 years. The Court noted at sentencing that Cordell has served three prior prison terms and exhibits a pattern of substance use and a refusal to engage in treatment. Upon his release, Cordell will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory term of 2-5 years. The firearm and cash seized in this case was ordered forfeited to law enforcement.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO