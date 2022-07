The Queen has presented the George Cross to representatives of the NHS at Windsor Castle.The 96-year-old monarch was joined by the Prince of Wales for the ceremony, which recognised the “courage, compassion and dedication” shown by the NHS throughout the pandemic.Guests who met with the Queen in the royal residence’s white drawing room included NHS England’s chief executive Amanda Pritchard and heads of NHS Scotland, Caroline Lamb, and NHS Wales, Judith Paget.Photographs from the event showed the Queen smiling as she shook hands with Pritchard. For the occasion, the monarch opted for a cream calf-lenth dress adorned with a pink...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO