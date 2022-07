Of all the greats who have competed at Wimbledon, there are few stars in the sport’s history who look more at home on Centre Court than Novak Djokovic. The 35-year-old proved as much on Sunday by claiming his seventh Wimbledon crown in a win over Nick Kyrgios. As if his strong finish to the match didn’t already show his level of comfort playing on the famous grass court, Djokovic, looking as calm as ever, hung around the All England Club to celebrate his latest triumph with two of his biggest fans: his children.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO