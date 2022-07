Chelsea look like they are close to securing the signing of a new world class defender who will more than do the job of replacing Antonio Rudiger this summer. In fact, for me, Kalidou Koulibaly is a BETTER player than Rudiger and will be much more than just a replacement, he will be an improvement. Let’s hope Chelsea can get this over the line now, and it does seem close as source after source start to report it with their version of events this afternoon.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO