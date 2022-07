Setting the record straight. Derek Jeter finally addressed the longstanding rumor that he gave gift bags to women after having one-night stands with them in the ’90s. “I read the article,” the former New York Yankees player, 48, said in the upcoming docuseries The Captain, referring to a famous New York Post article about his alleged swag bag habit. “You know, you see it, and then it’s like, ‘How the f–k did people come up with this?’ You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this s–t? And you believed it!”

