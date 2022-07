APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - A man in Southwest Virginia was flown to a trauma center Monday after being hit by an SUV while checking on the vehicle’s driver. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a crash just after 9:30 Monday morning. Deputies arrived to find a BMW SUV, a side-by-side, and a passenger truck owned by the Town of Appalachia. First responders from the Appalachia Fire Department helped the man and two other drivers involved.

APPALACHIA, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO