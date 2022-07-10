ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Nationals’ lineup for the series finale with the Atlanta Braves

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailing 4-2 in the eighth inning yesterday, the Washington Nationals got a leadoff walk from Juan Soto, a double by Josh Bell, which put runners on second and third with no one out, and an RBI single by Nelson Cruz, 4-3, but with Cruz on first base and Bell ninety feet...

www.federalbaseball.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Braves host the Mets on home winning streak

New York Mets (53-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA, .88 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
The Associated Press

Pujols hits No. 684 to help Cards rally past Phillies 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 684th homer and Tommy Edman drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to help the scuffling St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Sunday. St. Louis had lost two straight and six of seven. Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 28th homer for the Phillies, who had won three in a row. Pujols, who singled to start the go-ahead rally in the eighth, has 1,377 extra-base hits to tie Stan Musial for third place on the career list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Braves look to tighten NL East gap in finale vs. Mets

Two veterans will be on the mound Wednesday when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in the rubber game of the three-game series between the two top teams in the National League East. The Mets won the first game 4-1 on Monday behind Max Scherzer, and the Braves...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy