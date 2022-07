The Amazon Prime Day free games for 2022 have been announced, with a few notable names among them, as well as a slew of indie titles to check out. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself, while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with an Amazon Prime membership. We'll go over the full list of what's available as far as free games for Amazon Prime day go below.

