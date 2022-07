REED CITY — The third annual Veterans Memorial Park Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in downtown Reed City. “The Reed City Crossroads Car Club has hosted this event the past three years with it growing every year,” event organizer Russ Nehmer said. “It will be kicking off with the sound of roaring engines and sleek looking vehicles downtown on Upton Avenue and Higbee Street.

