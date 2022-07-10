ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100 as local council gives wardens new powers to challenge pet owners taking their pooches for a stroll

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Dog walkers caught without a wastebag could face fines and court action in one local borough.

New rules from Rushcliffe Borough Council in Nottinghamshire aim to charge dog owners who 'flout the rules'.

Wardens will be able to question people out walking their dogs and challenge them over whether they have the 'means to pick up' any waste.

Those who do not have waste bags at the ready could potentially receive a £100 fine, The Telegraph reports.

Wardens in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, will be able to question people out walking their dogs and challenge them over whether they have the 'means to pick up' any waste
God walkers who do not have waste bags at the ready could potentially receive a £100 fine

While Rushcliffe is the latest local authority to enact the measures, similar rules have been applied in other parts of the country including Somerset, Devon, Lancashire and Derbyshire.

Dr Ed Hayes of The Kennel Club said: 'An important part of being a responsible dog owner means cleaning up any mess and having a supply of dog waste bags with them.

'However, we are concerned that these measures, suggested by Rushcliffe Borough Council, could see other wise conscientious owners penalised unfairly, for instance if they have already used the necessary bags, or given a spare to someone else, as encouraged by the Green Dog Walker schemes.

'Local authorities may wish instead to consider alternative measures, such as introducing a clause which provides an exemption for those who have run out of bags but are able to prove that they were in possession of, and made use of, these during their walk.'

Dr Ed Hayes of The Kennel Club said: 'An important part of being a responsible dog owner means cleaning up any mess and having a supply of dog waste bags with them (Pictured: a waste bin)

Robin Inglis, of Rushcliffe Borough Council, said: 'We're aware the vast majority of dog owners take their responsibilities seriously and these new powers are there to tackle the minority who flout the rules.

'We are keen to protect residents from any of the issues dog fouling raises. The emphasis will be on engaging and educating dog owners and only applying fines where necessary.

'Our message to all dog owners is to always carry bags to ensure you're ready to do the right thing and always pick up after your pet.'

