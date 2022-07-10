ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Alders authorize Sun Prairie annex to county hazard plan

By Chris Mertes spedit@hngnews.com
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nstVl_0gaqID2600

The City of Sun Prairie has an annex to the Dane County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan, thanks to action taken by Sun Prairie’s Emergency Services departments and the Sun Prairie City Council, which approved the plan July 5.

In a memo to the council, City Strategic Planning & Engagement Manager Sandy Xiong wrote that Dane County Emergency Management is in the process of updating its Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan (NHMP). The last plan update for the county was completed in 2018 and was a multi-jurisdictional plan.

In the countywide plan, Xiong wrote, each participating jurisdiction has its own annex describing risks and vulnerabilities specific to their community and identify action items to be taken by the jurisdiction to reduce those risks.

Per Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements, the plan is required to be updated and resubmitted for approval every five years to remain eligible for mitigation funding.

Xiong wrote that Natural Hazard Mitigation Plans are updated to frequently assess and address the changing threat of natural hazards and are important steps that communities take to assess the threat of various natural hazards in their area.

During the last year, Sun Prairie Fire Marshal Mark Mlekush led a staff planning committee to complete a risk assessment process, develop planning goals and a local mitigation strategy and prepare the attached annex for inclusion in the county-wide plan. To achieve the final goal of FEMA approval, the Sun Prairie annex must be formally adopted by resolution.

Sun Prairie Fire and Acting EMS Chief Chris Garrison raised the mass shooting incident that occurred July 4 in the City of Highland Park, Ill., in praising the annex’s adoption.

“I’ll just say this — this is a real important resolution for Sun Prairie,” Garrison said. “You know, I hate to bring up the horrible events yesterday, but this is the beginning of emergency management for the city and the coordinated efforts that we have between fire, police and EMS. That’s why we’re all here tonight because we’re very proud to move this forward. And if you watched the events of yesterday unfold, the amazing job the City of Highland Park, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the state police Major Crimes Task Force and those working together, that’s what we’re trying to put together here.”

Garrison singled out Mlekush, FirefighterArmando Farais and Paramedic Holly Hage as well as Chief Mike Steffes for their hard work on completing the annex document.

Alders unanimously approved the annex.

Parks and Recreation Month proclamation presentedMayor Paul Esser presented a proclamation in honor of July being Parks and Recreation Month nationally, but also in the City of Sun Prairie —which again has changed its name to the City of Fun Prairie for the month of July.

The City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department manages and maintains more than 420 acres of park land, 45 parks and special use areas, over 12,000 public trees, and runs more than 500 recreation programs annually.

The proclamation also spells out that parks and recreation programs, services and facilities also play a critical role in increasing a community’s economic prosperity through increased property values, expansion off the local tax base, increased tourism, the attraction and retention of businesses, and crime reduction.

In addition, according to the proclamation, parks and recreation is fundamental to the environmental well-being of the community, ensuring the ecological and environmental prosperity of our community through conversation, preservation, and educational activities (read the proclamation with the online version of this story and watch the video at sunprairiestar.com).

Esser presented the document proclaiming July as Parks and Recreation Month in Fun Prairie to Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom and three of her staffers who attended the meeting to accept the proclamation and shake hands with the council.

Yang reappointed

Acting on an appointment from the mayor, the Sun Prairie City Council ratified Tracy Yang’s placement on the Sun Prairie Police Commission.

A returning commissioner, Yang will serve a term scheduled to end on June 5, 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Janesville signs off on development of GEA facility

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An agreement to develop an international supply system company’s repair facility in Janesville will create dozens of new jobs in the city and millions of dollars in value. The City of Janesville announced that its City Council approved a Tax Increment Financing Developing Agreement Monday...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Multiple agencies responding to house fire in Town of Dunn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Dunn, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials say the fire is on the 2500 block of Dyreson Road. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, Deer Grove EMS as well as McFarland, Stoughton, Fitchburg and Monona...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Sun Prairie, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beltline Flex Lane scheduled to open Wednesday, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Flex Lane will open Wednesday, making Wisconsin the 18th state in the nation to use the highway’s shoulder as a part-time travel lane. The lane will use the Beltline’s median shoulder and stretches from the Interstate 39/90 interchange to Whitney Way. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say it was designed to ease traffic congestion during peak...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Buzzed into Madison with Wisconsin RV World

Enjoy all the comfort and style you need for the open road at Wisconsin RV World. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton’s ‘The Fifty One’ bringing in 81

Realtors always say, “it’s all about location, location, location.”. For Brett Riemen and Brian Spanos, the owners of Lakestone Properties’ new apartment development, “The Fifty One,” locations around Stoughton don’t get any better than the main artery that is State Highway 51. With quick...
STOUGHTON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Esser
TMJ4 News

Wisconsin elections commission rejects guidance for clerks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's bipartisan elections commission couldn't agree Tuesday on what guidance, if any, to give the state's more than 1,800 local clerks to help them understand how to implement a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes. The commission, evenly divided between Republicans and...
WISCONSIN STATE
matadornetwork.com

Discover ‘America’s Little Switzerland’ in Green County, Wisconsin

New Glarus and Monroe in Green County, Wisconsin, are in many ways two very different cities. New Glarus, with about 2,000 people, is a slower-moving village with accents of Alpine-styled architecture. Monroe is the big sister city with about 10,000 people and national fast-food restaurants, retail chains, and traffic, but still steeped in heritage and pride — it’s also known as the “Swiss Cheese Capital of the USA.” Both have deeply Wisconsin cultural staples, like cheese, beer, and a galore of summertime festivals. And as this is Green County, both also have strong Swiss roots.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Steineke to resign from Assembly July 27

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) says he will be stepping down effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Steineke announced in January that he would not be seeking another term in office. Monday, he announced the date of his resignation. “After announcing in January...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Strategic Planning#Sun Prairie Fire
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Police responding to vehicle, pedestrian crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the 600 block of S. Bird Street, dispatch confirmed. Officials say the call came in at 7:30 p.m. reporting the crash. Sun Prairie Police are still on scene. Police weren’t...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Home crashes into guardrail on Grant Co. highway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A manufactured home collided with a guardrail late last week when the semi hauling it swerved to avoid a crash, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office offered new details about the incident, which happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday as...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A pregnancy, a phone call, a canceled appointment: A Wisconsin woman’s abortion journey after Roe’s overturn

MADISON, Wis. — A positive pregnancy test comes with strong emotions: excitement, fear, confusion. For 24-year-old Nicole in June, it was shock. “I couldn’t believe it. I probably took like three tests and then I also went to the doctor and got a blood test.” Nicole–whose real name is being concealed out of safety and privacy concerns–is starting grad school...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Law Journal

Fresh start for 3 attorneys after firm dissolution

Three attorneys from the dissolved Wheeler Van Sickle & Anderson law firm have joined Boardman Clark. Attorneys Stuart Mondschein, Rhea Myers and William O’Connor will resume their practices, the Madison-based firm announced earlier this month. Mondschein is a litigation attorney with decades of experience in general commercial and personal...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Health Services
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Dodge, Washington Counties | National Weather Service

July 11, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Dodge and Washington Counties until 7:45 p.m. At 7:17 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over Iron Ridge, or near Horicon, moving east at 50 m.p.h. Possible 60 m.p.h. winds and nickel-sized hail may occur with this storm.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a party, and you can have fries if you want to. The Big Idaho Potato Truck is celebrating National French Fry Day this year in Sun Prairie. The truck, which is comprised of a 72-foot long flatbed trailer, stars a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall, 4-ton Idaho potato. They will be making an appearance July 13 at MOOYAH Burger to make the day spud-tacular.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
142
Followers
191
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy