Alders authorize Sun Prairie annex to county hazard plan

The City of Sun Prairie has an annex to the Dane County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan, thanks to action taken by Sun Prairie’s Emergency Services departments and the Sun Prairie City Council, which approved the plan July 5.

In a memo to the council, City Strategic Planning & Engagement Manager Sandy Xiong wrote that Dane County Emergency Management is in the process of updating its Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan (NHMP). The last plan update for the county was completed in 2018 and was a multi-jurisdictional plan.

In the countywide plan, Xiong wrote, each participating jurisdiction has its own annex describing risks and vulnerabilities specific to their community and identify action items to be taken by the jurisdiction to reduce those risks.

Per Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements, the plan is required to be updated and resubmitted for approval every five years to remain eligible for mitigation funding.

Xiong wrote that Natural Hazard Mitigation Plans are updated to frequently assess and address the changing threat of natural hazards and are important steps that communities take to assess the threat of various natural hazards in their area.

During the last year, Sun Prairie Fire Marshal Mark Mlekush led a staff planning committee to complete a risk assessment process, develop planning goals and a local mitigation strategy and prepare the attached annex for inclusion in the county-wide plan. To achieve the final goal of FEMA approval, the Sun Prairie annex must be formally adopted by resolution.

Sun Prairie Fire and Acting EMS Chief Chris Garrison raised the mass shooting incident that occurred July 4 in the City of Highland Park, Ill., in praising the annex’s adoption.

“I’ll just say this — this is a real important resolution for Sun Prairie,” Garrison said. “You know, I hate to bring up the horrible events yesterday, but this is the beginning of emergency management for the city and the coordinated efforts that we have between fire, police and EMS. That’s why we’re all here tonight because we’re very proud to move this forward. And if you watched the events of yesterday unfold, the amazing job the City of Highland Park, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the state police Major Crimes Task Force and those working together, that’s what we’re trying to put together here.”

Garrison singled out Mlekush, FirefighterArmando Farais and Paramedic Holly Hage as well as Chief Mike Steffes for their hard work on completing the annex document.

Alders unanimously approved the annex.

Parks and Recreation Month proclamation presentedMayor Paul Esser presented a proclamation in honor of July being Parks and Recreation Month nationally, but also in the City of Sun Prairie —which again has changed its name to the City of Fun Prairie for the month of July.

The City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department manages and maintains more than 420 acres of park land, 45 parks and special use areas, over 12,000 public trees, and runs more than 500 recreation programs annually.

The proclamation also spells out that parks and recreation programs, services and facilities also play a critical role in increasing a community’s economic prosperity through increased property values, expansion off the local tax base, increased tourism, the attraction and retention of businesses, and crime reduction.

In addition, according to the proclamation, parks and recreation is fundamental to the environmental well-being of the community, ensuring the ecological and environmental prosperity of our community through conversation, preservation, and educational activities (read the proclamation with the online version of this story and watch the video at sunprairiestar.com).

Esser presented the document proclaiming July as Parks and Recreation Month in Fun Prairie to Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom and three of her staffers who attended the meeting to accept the proclamation and shake hands with the council.

Yang reappointed

Acting on an appointment from the mayor, the Sun Prairie City Council ratified Tracy Yang’s placement on the Sun Prairie Police Commission.

A returning commissioner, Yang will serve a term scheduled to end on June 5, 2024.