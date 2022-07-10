Red Wave return to win column with sweep of Charlevoix

GAYLORD, Mich.—The Menominee Legion baseball team hit the road and snapped a two-game skid with a clean sweep over Charlevoix over the weekend.

After falling to Marinette and Gladstone in its prior two matchups, the Red Wave (8-10) rebounded with an 8-6 victory in eight innings on Friday before breaking out the brooms in game two on Saturday, shellacking Charlevoix 14-8.

Menominee was scheduled to play against Gaylord on Saturday but due to Post 458 using an illegal pitcher, the Red Wave picked up the win via forfeit, completing an undefeated trip to the Lower Peninsula.

Friday’s contest saw Menominee seize a 3-2 lead at the end of the first inning thanks to RBI’s from Zach Starzynski and Kennison Boivin.

Ian Gorzinski added an RBI-double in the second inning for the Red Wave, while he and Adrian Mercier both crossed home plate in the fourth as Menominee jumped ahead 7-3.

Charlevoix plated three runs in its half of the fifth to pull within one run.

Neither team was able to score in the seventh, so the game went into extra-innings where Starzynski and Wyatt Riley took advantage of some Chalevoix errors and scored to give Menominee the two-run cushion.

On the mound, Starzynski polished off the Patriots in order to end the game and put the Red Wave back into the win column.

After the forfeiture by Gaylord on Saturday, Menominee battled Charlevoix in the nightcap and fell into a 2-0 hole through the first four innings before the bats awoke in the fourth.

Gorzinski and Gable Buck socked a pair of RBIs as the Red Wave scored five runs, but the Patriots added a trio of runs in their half of the inning as the game became a 5-5 deadlock.

Post 227 added three more runs in the fifth but were not prepared for the offensive onslaught of Menominee, who plated nine runs in the fifth to blow the game wide open.

Gorzinski, Riley, Mercier, Staryznski and Matt Mellinger tacked on RBI-base knocks for the Red Wave in the fifth, with Jimmy Coldren scoring on an error.

The Red Wave were scheduled to take on Sault Ste. Marie and the Soo (Canada) on Sunday, with results unavailable at press time.

Menominee is back at home on Wednesday against Marinette, who won the first two games of the season series. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Spies Field.

The Red Wave then host Gladstone on Thursday at 6 p.m. before traveling to Ishpeming on Friday for a 6 p.m. start time. Menominee wraps up the regular season on July 17 with a home game against Escanaba at 1 p.m.