ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea demand £7million transfer fee from Barcelona for Azpilicueta with defender ‘already agreeing two-year deal’

By Tony Robertson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

CHELSEA are demanding a fee of £7million to sell Cesar Azpilicueta to Barcelona, according to reports.

Azpilicueta has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012, and has completed a clean sweep of trophies with the club in his time there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEY7u_0gaqI7oz00
Azpilicueta has won it all at Chelsea over his 10 years with the club Credit: Getty

But now his time at the club could soon be coming to an end, with the Spaniard reportedly agreeing personal terms on a two-year deal with Barcelona.

According to the Evening Standard, this deal will see him pocket £11m a season before tax in what will be a substantial pay rise for him.

The report indicates the 32-year-old has already spoken to manager Thomas Tuchel and new owner Todd Boehly about pursuing the move.

Barca are desperate to land the Spanish defender to provide manager Xavi with some much needed squad depth.

This would be in addition the acquisitions of Franck Kessie and former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who both joined on free transfers.

Chelsea have already lost Chistensen and Antonio Rudiger from their back-line, and consequently Tuchel is not keen to allow another defender to leave the club.

Procuring new defensive assets has thus far proven difficult too.

A deal for former academy player Nathan Ake is edging closer to completion, while a deal for Matthijs de Ligt will depend on Bayern Munich's negotiations with Juventus.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Azpilicueta joined the Chelsea squad as they jetted off for their pre-season tour to Los Angeles earlier this week.

New owner Boehly was also pictured arriving for dinner in Barcelona with club president Joan Laporta amid reports he could try to engineer a move to hijack Man United's transfer for Frenkie de Jong.

Raheem Sterling is also close to completing a move to Stamford Bridge after agreeing personal terms.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tottenham drops Harry Kane bombshell amid recent Bayern Munich links

Harry Kane is one of the world’s best strikers, and as such he’s frequently being linked with moves away from Tottenham to join some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Amid the latest rumors surrounding the English talisman, Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who run the risk of losing their own star […] The post Tottenham drops Harry Kane bombshell amid recent Bayern Munich links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Vinicius Jr, Carlo Ancelotti and more head out for Marcelo's leaving party as the departing Real Madrid legend bids farewell at a star-studded bash after calling time on his 15 years at the Bernabeu this summer

Marcelo said goodbye to his Real Madrid team-mates in a star-studded leaving party on Sunday night after calling time on his 15-year stay at the club this summer. The Brazilian defender, who made 546 appearances for Real while winning six La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues, brought the curtain down on his iconic Bernabeu career when his contract expired at the end of last month.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Spaniard#The Evening Standard#Spanish#Franck#Matthijs De Ligt#Juventus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Is this the smile that hints Chelsea WILL move for Cristiano Ronaldo? Thomas Tuchel laughs and says 'I will not tell you' when asked by a fan if the wantaway Manchester United star could be on his way to Stamford Bridge this summer

A coy Thomas Tuchel laughed before saying 'I will not tell you' when asked by a fan if Chelsea will sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains in doubt after he informed the club he wishes to move on for a second time in the current transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

A lack of interest could force Atletico Madrid to send Morata back to Juventus

Juventus is still interested in Alvaro Morata even though they have given away his shirt number. The Spaniard spent the last two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Atletico de Madrid. Juve enjoyed his talents and wanted to make his move permanent, but they couldn’t find an agreement...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Final offer imminent: Chelsea increasingly likely to miss out on major transfer

A new Barcelona bid for Robert Lewandowski is reportedly imminent, with the club preparing a final offer and a deal looking increasingly likely. The Poland international has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich for much of the summer, and it looks like he will eventually get his move to Barca if the latest tweet from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg is anything to go by.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Tielemans and Neves remain Man Utd's back-up plan

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, are on Manchester United's list of contingency options if they fail to sign Frenkie De Jong. (Talksport), external. Barcelona have agreed to meet Leeds United's asking price of £65m for winger Raphinha and the Spanish club's priority will now be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Juventus re-sign Pogba on free transfer from Manchester United

Paul Pogba is back in Italy. Juventus announced the French midfielder's return Monday on a free transfer, six years after selling him to Manchester United for a then-world record €105-million fee. Pogba agreed to a four-year contract worth a reported €8 million after tax per season. That's well below...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
589K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy