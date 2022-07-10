ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Little league tournament in Wilson on hold after shots ring out

 3 days ago
Wilson, N.C. — Gunfire forced the cancellation of a day of baseball in Wilson on Sunday. The Wilson City Little League was holding a tournament at J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex on Corbett Avenue when...

