ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs responds to getting snubbed from top-10 safety list

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTzjI_0gaqHWas00

July is the peak of rankings season, so everyone is rolling out their best-players-at-each position lists. Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire recently ranked the top 13 safeties in the NFL going into the 2022 season. Seahawks starter Quandre Diggs came in at No. 9 on that list, just ahead of new Saints superstar Tyrann Mathieu.

For most football people the secret is out as far as Diggs is concerned. In Detroit he was overlooked for obvious reasons but since coming to Seattle he’s been playing his position at an elite level. Not everyone has gotten the memo, though. Some folks are still underrating Diggs’ ability compared to his competitors. For one example, in ESPN’s recent top-10 safeties list by polling league executives Diggs was inexplicably left out. Meanwhile, Jamal Adams just made the cut.

Bizarre as they are neither of those things are as weird as excluding both Bills studs Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, who made No. 1 on Farrar’s list.

It’s strange that Diggs is still getting overlooked as much as he is. Posting 13 interceptions in two and a half seasons used to be the kind of thing that earned a DB universal respect. Diggs isn’t playing recklessly for those numbers ala Marcus Peters, either. His coverage has been as solid as anyone can expect during that time – having only surrendered a total of four touchdowns (via Pro Football Reference) and extremely low passer ratings in both 2019 (55.4) and 2021 (63.4).

Possibly it’s because Diggs has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons but hasn’t been able to play in the game itself – first due to the pandemic and then because of his leg injury last year.

No. 6 isn’t sweating it, though. Here’s how he responded.

A healthy attitude for anybody who plays what might be the game’s most dangerous and underappreciated position. In any case, Diggs knows how good he is and that’s all that really matters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Who has the best roster heading into 2022?

We’re just a couple of weeks away from NFL training camps opening up across the league, as all 32 teams being their preparations for the 2022 season. There are the usual suspects among the early Super Bowl contenders, and a handful of promising teams that could surprise with a deep postseason run if a few bounces go their way throughout the year.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL executives rank Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as second-best QB in NFL

ESPN’s latest survey of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players places Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the elite tier of quarterbacks in the NFL. Only back-to-back NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a higher ranking than Mahomes. Voters provided a list of their 10 best players at the QB position, with ESPN ranking candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average, interviews and film analysis from ESPN’s Matt Bowen. This is the second consecutive year that Mahomes has been ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Espn#Polling League#Safeties
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leonard Fournette ranks as one of the best high school prospects of all time

LSU has landed a lot of elite recruits in the past, but never a player quite like Leonard Fournette. The five-star running back played high school ball in the Tigers’ backyard at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, where he would become the No. 1 overall recruit and sign with LSU. He went on to become one of the best backs in program history, setting single-season school records for rushing yards and touchdowns while becoming the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Big Win On Sunday

Former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo scored his third win in the American Century Championship on Sunday. Romo took home the trophy in the celebrity golf event by winning the second hole of a three-man playoff. The NFL world reacted to the former four-time Pro Bowler's big...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers new stadium sponsor makes some sense after all

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having their iconic Heinz Field undergoing a name change — and an examination of the buyers reveal how the deal went down. As Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi eloquently put it, the ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be no more, and in its place, a new corporate title arises: Acrisure Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy