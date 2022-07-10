Two people found dead inside Sparks home

USFS Tahoe National Forest Sierraville Engine 362 and Fire Prevention Patrol 61, TNF Truckee Engine 372, cover Engine 332 from Mendocino National Forest with Plumas National Forest Fire Resources and Firestorm Crew 7 have handline and a hose lay surrounding the one to two acre Vista Fire that ignited south of Beckwourth on the Sierraville Ranger District. The fire was reported as a structure fire extending into the vegetation. Fire resources are currently mopping up to further secure containment lines and remove interior heat as part of the quick, joint full suppression response. TNF Fire Prevention, Detection, and Suppression resources will be extending their staffing this evening to be available for new starts.
