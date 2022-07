Three teens were nabbed after fleeing from police during a high-speed chase and crashing a stolen Mercedes — and two suspects remain at large, authorities said. Denville Police saw a black Mercedes Benz heading east on Route 46 matching the description of one that had been stolen out of Parsippany earlier in the evening just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a press release said.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO