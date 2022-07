Paul Wight talks about Omos, Satnam Singh, and the pressures of being a giant in wrestling. Paul Wight, when he got his start in WCW, was billed as the son of Andre the Giant. Of course, Andre was not his real father, but for the rest of his career, Paul would be in the shadow of the first WWE Hall of Famer. Spending most of his career as The Big Show in WWE, Paul would go on to define his own legacy as one of the best giant wrestlers of all time.

