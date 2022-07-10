ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is here—shop 27 fashion deals on Spanx, Free People and more

By Hannah Southwick and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Nordstrom fashion deals like this only come around once a year. The massive Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 just kicked off with a style-savvy pre-sale, currently open to Nordstrom cardholders and eligible shoppers. If you’re looking for a closet refresh, the major shopping event—open to the public starting Friday, July 15—is the perfect place to save on styles from top brands.

Among the major markdowns? Spanx’s comfy-yet-luxe faux leather leggings. Our tester says the shapewear brand's best-selling leggings “check all the boxes” when it comes to “quality, fit and style.” Score them today at Nordstrom for $64.90, a whopping $33.10 markdown.

If you're looking for a cute caryall to complete your outfits, consider the Madewell stripe strap transport tote, available for $124.99—$63.01 off the full $188 list price. Our reviewer is a fan of a version of the bestselling bag (and so are celebrities like Meghan Markle).

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 40 best Amazon deals right now

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Whether you’re stocking up on everyday essentials or searching for statement-making styles, we’ve rounded up several ways to save at this year's Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shopping guide

  • Nordstrom Anniversary sale best deals: Shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike
  • Nordstrom Anniversary sale credit card deal: Shop the sale early with a Nordstrom credit card
  • Nordstrom Anniversary sale beauty deals: 20+ best beauty deals to shop
  • Nordstrom Anniversary sale purse deals: 11 best deals on Kate Spade and AllSaints
  • Nordstrom Anniversary sale shoe deals: 10 best deals on Adidas and Stuart Weitzman
  • Nordstrom Anniversary sale Barefoot Dreams deals: Save on bedding and loungewear

The best fashion deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Shop the top five fashion deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 for savings on cult-favorite leggings, cozy pajamas and more.

  1. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings for $64.90 (Save $33.10)
  2. North Face Resolve 2 Hooded Waterproof Jacket for $66.75 (Save $22.25)
  3. Nike Air Pegasus 83 Premium Sneaker for $71.99 (Save $18.01)
  4. Madewell Stripe Strap Transport Tote for $124.99 (Save $63.01)
  5. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Crop Pajamas for $129.90 (Save $58.10)

The best Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 women's clothing deals

From cozy pajamas to an effortless athleisure dress, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale has a slew of stylish savings in store.

  • OnGossamer 3-Pack Hip Bikinis for $31.90 (Save $16.10)
  • Natori Statement Contour Underwire T-Shirt Bra for $39.90 (Save $26.10)
  • Zella Live In Pocket Joggers for $42.90 (Save $22.10)
  • Alo Yoga Alo Delight Seamless Knit Bra for $42.99 (Save $19.01)
  • Nordstrom Everyday Poplin Shirt for $45.90 (Save $23.10)
  • Free People Owen Thermal Knit Top for $49.99 (Save $28.01)
  • Spanx Faux Leather Leggings for $64.90 (Save $33.10)
  • Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress for $74.90 (Save $25.10)
  • Eileen Fisher Sleeveless V-Neck Dress for $119.99 (Save $78.01)
  • Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Crop Pajamas for $129.90 (Save $58.10)

The best Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 men's clothing deals

Keep cool this summer with hot savings on T-shirts and shorts, or prepare for winter with deals on jackets and joggers.

  • Tommy John Second Skin 6-Inch Boxer Briefs for $24.90 (Save $11.10)
  • Bombas Assorted 3-Pack Ankle Socks for $24.90 (Save $12.60)
  • Adidas Originals Adicolor Essentials Recycled Polyester Shorts for $29.99 (Save $10.01)
  • Adidas Golf Recycled Polyester Half-Zip Pullover for $48.99 (Save $16.01)
  • Ugg Westley Stretch Cotton Fleece Lounge Joggers for $58.90 (Save $28.10)
  • Vineyard Vines Everglades Stripe Polo Shirt for $59.99 (Save $35.01)
  • Vince Men's Stripe Crewneck T-Shirt for $59.99 (Save $35.01)
  • North Face Resolve 2 Hooded Waterproof Jacket for $66.75 (Save $22.25)
  • Barbour Bowden Quilted Jacket for $199.99 (Save $100.10)

The best Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 shoe and accessory deals

Top off your look (and your Nordstrom cart) with deals on designer bags, shoes and sunglasses.

  • Quay Australia It's My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses for $36.99 (Save $18.01)
  • Ugg Hyde Slide Slipper for $64.99 (Save $35.01)
  • Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper for $69.90 (Save $30.10)
  • Nike Air Pegasus 83 Premium Sneaker for $71.99 (Save $18.01)
  • Free People New Frontier Chelsea Boot for $109.99 (Save $58.01)
  • Madewell Stripe Strap Transport Tote for $124.99 (Save $63.01)
  • Asics GEL-Kayano 28 Running Shoe from $129.99 (Save $30.01)
  • Kate Spade New York Run Around Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $189.99 (Save $80.01)

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale early: Apply for a store credit card today

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell, Zella, Barefoot Dreams and Olaplex. During the limited-time sale you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is set to open to the public on Friday, July 15. The sale is, however, already live for Nordstrom shoppers with Influencer status and above—meaning they have a Nordstrom credit card and spend at least $500 per year at the department store.

Icon cardholders, or Nordy Club shoppers who spend $15,000 or more at the department store each year, were able to access the pre-sale on Wednesday, July 6 while Ambassador and Influencer cardholders gained early access to the sale on Thursday, July 7 and Saturday, July 9, respectively. Nordstrom cardholders who spend at least $5,000 per year at the store are considered Ambassadors and those who spend between $500 and $5,000 have Influencer status.

If you're not a cardholder yet, you can apply today for early access to the discounts, or preview the Anniversary sale and add your favorite items to a wishlist to purchase during the public portion of the sale.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is slated to end on Sunday, July 31. That means you'll have 17 days to shop the public sale starting on Friday, July 15.

What should I shop for during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale regularly includes savings on top fashion brands, and this year is no exception. With deals on customer-favorite brands like Eileen Fisher, Free People, Alo Yoga and more you can score major savings on everything from activewear to business casual looks. The Anniversary sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your closet on a budget and shop massive markdowns on fall wardrobe essentials.

